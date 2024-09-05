Hello User
JSW Energy Share Price Live blog for 05 Sep 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:34 AM IST Trade
Livemint

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW Energy stock price went up today, 05 Sep 2024, by 0.81 %. The stock closed at 692.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 698.45 per share. Investors should monitor JSW Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, JSW Energy opened at 681.65 and closed at 692.85, reaching a high of 700.85 and a low of 676.25. The company's market capitalization stands at 121,839.75 crore. It has experienced a 52-week high of 752.40 and a low of 347.50. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 130,206 shares for the day, reflecting active investor interest.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Sep 2024, 08:34 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 685.5, 1.85% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 312.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 840.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2225
    Buy1110
    Hold4441
    Sell1110
    Strong Sell2234
05 Sep 2024, 08:18 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2235 k

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 38.67% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 130 k.

05 Sep 2024, 08:00 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy closed at ₹692.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 700.85 & 676.25 yesterday to end at 698.45. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

