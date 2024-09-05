JSW Energy Share Price Live blog for 05 Sep 2024

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, JSW Energy opened at ₹681.65 and closed at ₹692.85, reaching a high of ₹700.85 and a low of ₹676.25. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹121,839.75 crore. It has experienced a 52-week high of ₹752.40 and a low of ₹347.50. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 130,206 shares for the day, reflecting active investor interest.
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹685.5, 1.85% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹312.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹840.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|5
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|3
|4
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 38.67% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 130 k.
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹700.85 & ₹676.25 yesterday to end at ₹698.45. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend