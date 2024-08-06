JSW Energy Share Price Live blog for 06 Aug 2024

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW Energy had a strong trading day on the last day with an open price of ₹660.65, reaching a high of ₹704 and closing at ₹722.45. The stock has a market capitalization of ₹119,371.38 crore and a 52-week high of ₹752.4 and a low of ₹286.1. On the BSE, the trading volume was 295,173 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 1.04% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 295 k.
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹704 & ₹660.65 yesterday to end at ₹684.3. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.