JSW Energy Share Price Live blog for 06 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW Energy stock price went down today, 06 Aug 2024, by -5.28 %. The stock closed at 722.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 684.3 per share. Investors should monitor JSW Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW Energy had a strong trading day on the last day with an open price of 660.65, reaching a high of 704 and closing at 722.45. The stock has a market capitalization of 119,371.38 crore and a 52-week high of 752.4 and a low of 286.1. On the BSE, the trading volume was 295,173 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Aug 2024, 08:19 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2917 k

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 1.04% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 295 k.

06 Aug 2024, 08:00 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy closed at ₹722.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 704 & 660.65 yesterday to end at 684.3. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

