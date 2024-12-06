Explore
LIVE UPDATES

JSW Energy Share Price Live blog for 06 Dec 2024

2 min read . Updated: 06 Dec 2024, 09:15 AM IST
Livemint

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW Energy stock price went up today, 06 Dec 2024, by 2.42 %. The stock closed at 648.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 664.15 per share. Investors should monitor JSW Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, JSW Energy opened at 650.75 and closed at 648.45, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of 666.95 and a low of 646.65 during the day. With a market capitalization of 113,150.8 crore, the company continues to show robust performance, although its 52-week high stands at 804.95 and the low at 397.70. A total of 304,813 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Dec 2024, 09:15:49 AM IST

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy's share price has increased by 0.65%, currently trading at 668.45. Over the past year, the stock has appreciated by 51.29%, reaching 668.45. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 18.48%, reaching 24,708.40 during the same timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.2%
3 Months-6.55%
6 Months6.25%
YTD62.36%
1 Year51.29%
06 Dec 2024, 08:45:01 AM IST

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for JSW Energy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1673.08Support 1652.78
Resistance 2680.17Support 2639.57
Resistance 3693.38Support 3632.48
06 Dec 2024, 08:34:20 AM IST

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 731.0, 10.07% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 330.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 885.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3332
    Buy3331
    Hold4444
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell1112
06 Dec 2024, 08:19:42 AM IST

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3509 k

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 37.59% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 304 k.

06 Dec 2024, 08:00:05 AM IST

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy closed at ₹648.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 666.95 & 646.65 yesterday to end at 664.15. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

