JSW Energy Share Price Live blog for 06 Dec 2024

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, JSW Energy opened at ₹650.75 and closed at ₹648.45, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹666.95 and a low of ₹646.65 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹113,150.8 crore, the company continues to show robust performance, although its 52-week high stands at ₹804.95 and the low at ₹397.70. A total of 304,813 shares were traded on the BSE.
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy's share price has increased by 0.65%, currently trading at ₹668.45. Over the past year, the stock has appreciated by 51.29%, reaching ₹668.45. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 18.48%, reaching 24,708.40 during the same timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.2%
|3 Months
|-6.55%
|6 Months
|6.25%
|YTD
|62.36%
|1 Year
|51.29%
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for JSW Energy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|673.08
|Support 1
|652.78
|Resistance 2
|680.17
|Support 2
|639.57
|Resistance 3
|693.38
|Support 3
|632.48
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹731.0, 10.07% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹330.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹885.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3509 k
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 37.59% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 304 k.
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy closed at ₹648.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹666.95 & ₹646.65 yesterday to end at ₹664.15. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.