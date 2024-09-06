JSW Energy Share Price Live blog for 06 Sep 2024

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, JSW Energy opened at ₹701.20 and closed at ₹698.45. The stock reached a high of ₹723.15 and a low of ₹692.25. With a market capitalization of ₹124,587.23 crore, it has a 52-week high of ₹752.40 and a low of ₹347.50. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 125,389 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for JSW Energy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|728.25
|Support 1
|697.35
|Resistance 2
|741.15
|Support 2
|679.35
|Resistance 3
|759.15
|Support 3
|666.45
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹685.5, 4.02% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹312.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹840.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|5
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|3
|4
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 75.91% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 125 k.
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹723.15 & ₹692.25 yesterday to end at ₹714.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend