JSW Energy Share Price Live blog for 06 Sep 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:48 AM IST
Livemint

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW Energy stock price went up today, 06 Sep 2024, by 2.25 %. The stock closed at 698.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 714.2 per share. Investors should monitor JSW Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, JSW Energy opened at 701.20 and closed at 698.45. The stock reached a high of 723.15 and a low of 692.25. With a market capitalization of 124,587.23 crore, it has a 52-week high of 752.40 and a low of 347.50. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 125,389 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Sep 2024, 08:48 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for JSW Energy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1728.25Support 1697.35
Resistance 2741.15Support 2679.35
Resistance 3759.15Support 3666.45
06 Sep 2024, 08:34 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 685.5, 4.02% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 312.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 840.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2225
    Buy1110
    Hold4441
    Sell1110
    Strong Sell2234
06 Sep 2024, 08:17 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2318 k

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 75.91% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 125 k.

06 Sep 2024, 08:02 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy closed at ₹698.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 723.15 & 692.25 yesterday to end at 714.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

