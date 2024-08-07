Hello User
JSW Energy Share Price Live blog for 07 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:47 AM IST Trade
Livemint

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW Energy stock price went down today, 07 Aug 2024, by -0.15 %. The stock closed at 684.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 683.3 per share. Investors should monitor JSW Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW Energy's stock opened at 685.2 and closed at 684.3 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 703.9 and the low was 679.7. The market capitalization stood at 119196.94 crore. The 52-week high and low were 752.4 and 289.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 123,277 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Aug 2024, 08:47 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for JSW Energy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1697.37Support 1673.17
Resistance 2712.73Support 2664.33
Resistance 3721.57Support 3648.97
07 Aug 2024, 08:34 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 684.0, 0.1% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 312.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 840.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2245
    Buy1110
    Hold4411
    Sell1110
    Strong Sell3334
07 Aug 2024, 08:20 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3007 k

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 8.27% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 123 k.

07 Aug 2024, 08:03 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy closed at ₹684.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 703.9 & 679.7 yesterday to end at 683.3. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

