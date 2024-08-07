JSW Energy Share Price Live blog for 07 Aug 2024

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW Energy's stock opened at ₹685.2 and closed at ₹684.3 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹703.9 and the low was ₹679.7. The market capitalization stood at ₹119196.94 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹752.4 and ₹289.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 123,277 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for JSW Energy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|697.37
|Support 1
|673.17
|Resistance 2
|712.73
|Support 2
|664.33
|Resistance 3
|721.57
|Support 3
|648.97
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹684.0, 0.1% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹312.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹840.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|4
|5
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Hold
|4
|4
|1
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|4
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 8.27% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 123 k.
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹703.9 & ₹679.7 yesterday to end at ₹683.3. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.