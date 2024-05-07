JSW Energy share price Today Live Updates : JSW Energy Stocks on the Decline Today

JSW Energy Share Price Today : JSW Energy's stock on the last day opened at ₹620.45, reached a high of ₹620.8, and closed at ₹617.8. The low for the day was ₹605.55. The market capitalization stood at ₹105,652.52 crore. The 52-week high was ₹651.55 and the low was ₹240. The BSE volume for the day was 26,575 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
JSW Energy share price live: Today's Price range
JSW Energy stock's price fluctuated during the day, with the low reaching ₹582.95 and the high reaching ₹620.80.
JSW Energy share price Today : Volume traded till 12 AM is 38.36% higher than yesterday
The volume of JSW Energy traded until 12 AM is 38.36% higher than yesterday, with the price currently at ₹586.55, showing a decrease of -5.06%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with higher volume could signal a further decline in prices.
JSW Energy share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between 600.2 and 584.45 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 584.45 and selling near the hourly resistance at 600.2.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|593.62
|Support 1
|585.87
|Resistance 2
|598.03
|Support 2
|582.53
|Resistance 3
|601.37
|Support 3
|578.12
JSW Energy share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|623.04
|10 Days
|619.26
|20 Days
|600.92
|50 Days
|540.11
|100 Days
|497.76
|300 Days
|434.37
JSW Energy Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of JSW Energy share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish
JSW Energy share price Today :JSW Energy trading at ₹589.95, down -4.51% from yesterday's ₹617.8
The current market price of JSW Energy has broken the first support of ₹607.32 & second support of ₹593.73 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹575.42. If the stock price breaks the final support of ₹575.42 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.
JSW Energy share price Live : Volume traded till 11 AM is 17.36% higher than yesterday
By 11 AM, the volume of JSW Energy traded has increased by 17.36% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹592.8, showing a decrease of -4.05%. Monitoring both volume and price is crucial for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume implies a lasting upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price decline.
JSW Energy share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update
JSW Energy reached a high of 604.35 and a low of 588.6 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock broke all support levels on an hourly timeframe. Traders may want to consider potential shorting opportunities.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|600.2
|Support 1
|584.45
|Resistance 2
|610.15
|Support 2
|578.65
|Resistance 3
|615.95
|Support 3
|568.7
JSW Energy share price NSE Live :JSW Energy trading at ₹594.95, down -3.7% from yesterday's ₹617.8
The current market price of JSW Energy has broken the first support of ₹607.32 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹593.73. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹593.73 then there can be further negative price movement.
JSW Energy share price live: Stock Peers
Today, JSW Energy's stock price has dropped by 2.4% to reach ₹603, following the downward trend of its industry counterparts. Companies like Tata Power, Adani Energy Solutions, NHPC, and Torrent Power are also experiencing declines. Furthermore, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.63% and 0.51%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Tata Power
|438.9
|-7.25
|-1.63
|464.3
|199.6
|140315.97
|Adani Energy Solutions
|1039.0
|-19.2
|-1.81
|1250.0
|686.9
|115899.69
|JSW Energy
|603.0
|-14.8
|-2.4
|651.55
|240.0
|98924.34
|NHPC
|99.57
|-2.23
|-2.19
|115.84
|42.55
|100018.41
|Torrent Power
|1382.2
|-58.1
|-4.03
|1633.1
|518.95
|66430.85
JSW Energy share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹507.0, 15.86% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹235.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹600.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|4
JSW Energy share price update : Volume traded till 10 AM is 1.90% higher than yesterday
The volume of JSW Energy traded by 10 AM is 1.90% higher compared to yesterday, with the price at ₹602.7, showing a decrease of -2.44%. Volume traded, in combination with price, is a key factor in analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a stable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal a potential further decrease in prices.
JSW Energy share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
JSW Energy touched a high of 610.65 & a low of 602.5 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|608.13
|Support 1
|599.98
|Resistance 2
|613.47
|Support 2
|597.17
|Resistance 3
|616.28
|Support 3
|591.83
JSW Energy Live Updates
JSW ENERGY
JSW ENERGY
JSW Energy share price live: Stock Peers
Today, JSW Energy's stock price dropped by 1.61% to reach ₹607.85, while its industry counterparts are experiencing a mixed performance. Adani Energy Solutions, NHPC, and Torrent Power are declining today, whereas Tata Power is showing an upward trend. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are down by 0.1% and 0.18% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Tata Power
|446.9
|0.75
|0.17
|464.3
|199.6
|142873.57
|Adani Energy Solutions
|1048.5
|-9.7
|-0.92
|1250.0
|686.9
|116959.41
|JSW Energy
|607.85
|-9.95
|-1.61
|651.55
|240.0
|99720.0
|NHPC
|101.22
|-0.58
|-0.57
|115.84
|42.55
|101675.84
|Torrent Power
|1409.85
|-30.45
|-2.11
|1633.1
|518.95
|67759.76
JSW Energy share price Live :JSW Energy closed at ₹617.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹620.8 & ₹605.55 yesterday to end at ₹617.8. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!