JSW Energy share price Today Live Updates : JSW Energy Stocks on the Decline Today

LIVE UPDATES
17 min read . 01:00 PM IST Trade
Livemint

JSW Energy stock price went down today, 07 May 2024, by -4.51 %. The stock closed at 617.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 589.95 per share. Investors should monitor JSW Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JSW Energy Stock Price Today

JSW Energy Share Price Today : JSW Energy's stock on the last day opened at 620.45, reached a high of 620.8, and closed at 617.8. The low for the day was 605.55. The market capitalization stood at 105,652.52 crore. The 52-week high was 651.55 and the low was 240. The BSE volume for the day was 26,575 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 May 2024, 01:00 PM IST JSW Energy share price live: Today's Price range

JSW Energy stock's price fluctuated during the day, with the low reaching 582.95 and the high reaching 620.80.

07 May 2024, 12:51 PM IST JSW Energy share price Today : Volume traded till 12 AM is 38.36% higher than yesterday

The volume of JSW Energy traded until 12 AM is 38.36% higher than yesterday, with the price currently at 586.55, showing a decrease of -5.06%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with higher volume could signal a further decline in prices.

07 May 2024, 12:33 PM IST JSW Energy share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 600.2 and 584.45 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 584.45 and selling near the hourly resistance at 600.2.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1593.62Support 1585.87
Resistance 2598.03Support 2582.53
Resistance 3601.37Support 3578.12
07 May 2024, 12:23 PM IST JSW Energy share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days623.04
10 Days619.26
20 Days600.92
50 Days540.11
100 Days497.76
300 Days434.37
07 May 2024, 12:21 PM IST JSW Energy Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of JSW Energy share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish

07 May 2024, 12:16 PM IST JSW Energy share price Today :JSW Energy trading at ₹589.95, down -4.51% from yesterday's ₹617.8

The current market price of JSW Energy has broken the first support of 607.32 & second support of 593.73 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 575.42. If the stock price breaks the final support of 575.42 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.

07 May 2024, 11:45 AM IST JSW Energy share price Live : Volume traded till 11 AM is 17.36% higher than yesterday

By 11 AM, the volume of JSW Energy traded has increased by 17.36% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 592.8, showing a decrease of -4.05%. Monitoring both volume and price is crucial for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume implies a lasting upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price decline.

07 May 2024, 11:40 AM IST JSW Energy share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

JSW Energy reached a high of 604.35 and a low of 588.6 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock broke all support levels on an hourly timeframe. Traders may want to consider potential shorting opportunities.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1600.2Support 1584.45
Resistance 2610.15Support 2578.65
Resistance 3615.95Support 3568.7
07 May 2024, 11:20 AM IST JSW Energy share price NSE Live :JSW Energy trading at ₹594.95, down -3.7% from yesterday's ₹617.8

The current market price of JSW Energy has broken the first support of 607.32 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 593.73. If the stock price breaks the second support of 593.73 then there can be further negative price movement.

07 May 2024, 11:10 AM IST JSW Energy share price live: Stock Peers

Today, JSW Energy's stock price has dropped by 2.4% to reach 603, following the downward trend of its industry counterparts. Companies like Tata Power, Adani Energy Solutions, NHPC, and Torrent Power are also experiencing declines. Furthermore, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.63% and 0.51%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Tata Power438.9-7.25-1.63464.3199.6140315.97
Adani Energy Solutions1039.0-19.2-1.811250.0686.9115899.69
JSW Energy603.0-14.8-2.4651.55240.098924.34
NHPC99.57-2.23-2.19115.8442.55100018.41
Torrent Power1382.2-58.1-4.031633.1518.9566430.85
07 May 2024, 11:05 AM IST JSW Energy share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 507.0, 15.86% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 235.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 600.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5554
    Buy0000
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell4444
07 May 2024, 10:48 AM IST JSW Energy share price update : Volume traded till 10 AM is 1.90% higher than yesterday

The volume of JSW Energy traded by 10 AM is 1.90% higher compared to yesterday, with the price at 602.7, showing a decrease of -2.44%. Volume traded, in combination with price, is a key factor in analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a stable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal a potential further decrease in prices.

07 May 2024, 10:33 AM IST JSW Energy share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

JSW Energy touched a high of 610.65 & a low of 602.5 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1608.13Support 1599.98
Resistance 2613.47Support 2597.17
Resistance 3616.28Support 3591.83
07 May 2024, 10:12 AM IST JSW Energy Live Updates

07 May 2024, 09:57 AM IST JSW Energy share price live: Stock Peers

Today, JSW Energy's stock price dropped by 1.61% to reach 607.85, while its industry counterparts are experiencing a mixed performance. Adani Energy Solutions, NHPC, and Torrent Power are declining today, whereas Tata Power is showing an upward trend. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are down by 0.1% and 0.18% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Tata Power446.90.750.17464.3199.6142873.57
Adani Energy Solutions1048.5-9.7-0.921250.0686.9116959.41
JSW Energy607.85-9.95-1.61651.55240.099720.0
NHPC101.22-0.58-0.57115.8442.55101675.84
Torrent Power1409.85-30.45-2.111633.1518.9567759.76
07 May 2024, 09:30 AM IST JSW Energy share price Live :JSW Energy closed at ₹617.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 620.8 & 605.55 yesterday to end at 617.8. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

