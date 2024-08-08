JSW Energy Share Price Live blog for 08 Aug 2024

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, JSW Energy opened at ₹695 and closed at ₹683.3. The high for the day was ₹698 and the low was ₹677.95. The market capitalization stood at ₹120374.43 crore. The 52-week high was ₹752.4 and the 52-week low was ₹289.1. The BSE volume for the day was 81085 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The share price of JSW Energy has decreased by 0.78% and is currently trading at ₹685.55. Over the past year, JSW Energy shares have seen a significant increase of 137.24% to ₹685.55. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 23.98% to 24297.50 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.22%
|3 Months
|14.47%
|6 Months
|39.69%
|YTD
|68.68%
|1 Year
|137.24%
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for JSW Energy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|699.38
|Support 1
|679.33
|Resistance 2
|708.72
|Support 2
|668.62
|Resistance 3
|719.43
|Support 3
|659.28
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹684.0, 0.88% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹312.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹840.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|4
|5
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Hold
|4
|4
|1
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|4
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 18.11% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 81 k.
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹698 & ₹677.95 yesterday to end at ₹690.05. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.