JSW Energy Share Price Live blog for 08 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW Energy stock price went up today, 08 Aug 2024, by 0.99 %. The stock closed at 683.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 690.05 per share. Investors should monitor JSW Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, JSW Energy opened at 695 and closed at 683.3. The high for the day was 698 and the low was 677.95. The market capitalization stood at 120374.43 crore. The 52-week high was 752.4 and the 52-week low was 289.1. The BSE volume for the day was 81085 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Aug 2024, 09:18 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The share price of JSW Energy has decreased by 0.78% and is currently trading at 685.55. Over the past year, JSW Energy shares have seen a significant increase of 137.24% to 685.55. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 23.98% to 24297.50 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.22%
3 Months14.47%
6 Months39.69%
YTD68.68%
1 Year137.24%
08 Aug 2024, 08:50 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for JSW Energy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1699.38Support 1679.33
Resistance 2708.72Support 2668.62
Resistance 3719.43Support 3659.28
08 Aug 2024, 08:34 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 684.0, 0.88% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 312.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 840.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2245
    Buy1110
    Hold4411
    Sell1110
    Strong Sell3334
08 Aug 2024, 08:16 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3053 k

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 18.11% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 81 k.

08 Aug 2024, 08:02 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy closed at ₹683.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 698 & 677.95 yesterday to end at 690.05. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

