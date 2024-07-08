Hello User
JSW Energy Share Price Live blog for 08 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW Energy stock price went up today, 08 Jul 2024, by 1.23 %. The stock closed at 725.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 734 per share. Investors should monitor JSW Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW Energy's stock opened at 726.5 and closed at 725.05 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 749.45, while the low was 716.65. The market capitalization of the company was 128,031.95 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 752.4 and the low was 274.05. The BSE volume for the day was 212,714 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Jul 2024, 08:04 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy closed at ₹725.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 749.45 & 716.65 yesterday to end at 725.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

