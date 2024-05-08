Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

JSW Energy Share Price Live blog for 08 May 2024

5 min read . Updated: 08 May 2024, 09:05 AM IST
Livemint

JSW Energy stock price went down today, 08 May 2024, by -5.5 %. The stock closed at 617.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 583.85 per share. Investors should monitor JSW Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JSW Energy Stock Price TodayPremium
JSW Energy Stock Price Today

JSW Energy Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, JSW Energy opened at 620.45, reached a high of 620.8, and closed at 617.8. The stock's low for the day was 580. The market capitalization of JSW Energy stood at 101,841.22 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 651.55 and 240 respectively. The BSE volume for JSW Energy was 295,654 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 May 2024, 09:05:07 AM IST

Q4 results: JSW Energy profit rises 29% to ₹351 crore, declares ₹2 per share dividend

https://www.livemint.com/companies/company-results/q4-results-jsw-energy-profit-rises-29-to-rs-351-crore-declares-rs-2-per-share-dividend-11715088520943.html

08 May 2024, 09:05:07 AM IST

Stocks to Watch: Dr Reddy's, PB Fintech, L&T, Jaiprakash Associates, JSW Energy, IRB Infra

Here are a few stocks likely to be in focus on Wednesday, May 8:

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/stocks-to-watch-today-dr-reddys-pb-fintech-l-t-jaiprakash-associates-irb-infra-08-may-2024-q4-earnings-results-11715135253350.html

08 May 2024, 08:47:12 AM IST

JSW Energy share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for JSW Energy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1608.5Support 1567.7
Resistance 2635.05Support 2553.45
Resistance 3649.3Support 3526.9
08 May 2024, 08:37:09 AM IST

JSW Energy share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 507.0, 13.16% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 235.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 600.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5554
    Buy0000
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell4444
08 May 2024, 08:18:13 AM IST

JSW Energy share price Today : JSW Energy volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 4321 k

The trading volume yesterday was 4.39% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 295 k.

08 May 2024, 08:03:41 AM IST

JSW Energy share price Live :JSW Energy closed at ₹617.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 620.8 & 580 yesterday to end at 617.8. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

