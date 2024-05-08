JSW Energy Share Price Live blog for 08 May 2024

JSW Energy Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, JSW Energy opened at ₹620.45, reached a high of ₹620.8, and closed at ₹617.8. The stock's low for the day was ₹580. The market capitalization of JSW Energy stood at ₹101,841.22 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹651.55 and ₹240 respectively. The BSE volume for JSW Energy was 295,654 shares traded.
The key support and resistance levels for JSW Energy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|608.5
|Support 1
|567.7
|Resistance 2
|635.05
|Support 2
|553.45
|Resistance 3
|649.3
|Support 3
|526.9
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹507.0, 13.16% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹235.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹600.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|4
The trading volume yesterday was 4.39% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 295 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹620.8 & ₹580 yesterday to end at ₹617.8. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.
