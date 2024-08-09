JSW Energy Share Price Live blog for 09 Aug 2024

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW Energy's stock price closed at ₹690.95 on the last day of trading, slightly lower than the opening price of ₹691.5. The stock had a high of ₹717.25 and a low of ₹683 during the trading session. The market capitalization of JSW Energy is ₹122031.63 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹752.4, and the 52-week low is ₹289.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 180924 shares on that day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 3.84% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 180 k.
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹717.25 & ₹683 yesterday to end at ₹699.55. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.