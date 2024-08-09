Hello User
JSW Energy Share Price Live blog for 09 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW Energy stock price went up today, 09 Aug 2024, by 1.24 %. The stock closed at 690.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 699.55 per share. Investors should monitor JSW Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW Energy's stock price closed at 690.95 on the last day of trading, slightly lower than the opening price of 691.5. The stock had a high of 717.25 and a low of 683 during the trading session. The market capitalization of JSW Energy is 122031.63 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 752.4, and the 52-week low is 289.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 180924 shares on that day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Aug 2024, 08:16 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3123 k

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 3.84% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 180 k.

09 Aug 2024, 08:03 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy closed at ₹690.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 717.25 & 683 yesterday to end at 699.55. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

