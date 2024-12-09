JSW Energy Share Price Live blog for 09 Dec 2024

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, JSW Energy opened at ₹671.55 and closed at ₹664.15, reflecting a decline in share price. The stock reached a high of ₹679.8 and a low of ₹665.3 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹115,899.3 crore, the company's shares have a 52-week high of ₹804.95 and a low of ₹397.7. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 201,197 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The share price of JSW Energy has increased by 1.31%, currently trading at ₹682.85. Over the past year, JSW Energy's shares have appreciated by 47.14%, reaching ₹682.85. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 17.68%, reaching 24677.80 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.01%
|3 Months
|-5.57%
|6 Months
|7.73%
|YTD
|64.86%
|1 Year
|47.14%
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for JSW Energy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|680.93
|Support 1
|666.43
|Resistance 2
|687.62
|Support 2
|658.62
|Resistance 3
|695.43
|Support 3
|651.93
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹731.0, 8.42% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹330.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹885.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3557 k
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 1.74% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 201 k.
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy closed at ₹664.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹679.8 & ₹665.3 yesterday to end at ₹674.25. Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend.