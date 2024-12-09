JSW Energy Share Price Live blog for 09 Dec 2024

Hello User
2 min read . 09:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW Energy stock price went up today, 09 Dec 2024, by 1.52 %. The stock closed at 664.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 674.25 per share. Investors should monitor JSW Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, JSW Energy opened at 671.55 and closed at 664.15, reflecting a decline in share price. The stock reached a high of 679.8 and a low of 665.3 during the day. With a market capitalization of 115,899.3 crore, the company's shares have a 52-week high of 804.95 and a low of 397.7. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 201,197 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Dec 2024, 09:15 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The share price of JSW Energy has increased by 1.31%, currently trading at 682.85. Over the past year, JSW Energy's shares have appreciated by 47.14%, reaching 682.85. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 17.68%, reaching 24677.80 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.01%
3 Months-5.57%
6 Months7.73%
YTD64.86%
1 Year47.14%
09 Dec 2024, 08:45 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for JSW Energy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1680.93Support 1666.43
Resistance 2687.62Support 2658.62
Resistance 3695.43Support 3651.93
09 Dec 2024, 08:31 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 731.0, 8.42% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 330.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 885.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3332
    Buy3331
    Hold4444
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell1112
09 Dec 2024, 08:20 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3557 k

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 1.74% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 201 k.

09 Dec 2024, 08:04 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy closed at ₹664.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 679.8 & 665.3 yesterday to end at 674.25. Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend.

