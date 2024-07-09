JSW Energy Share Price Live blog for 09 Jul 2024

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW Energy's stock opened at ₹744.95 and closed at ₹736.5 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹746.75, while the low was ₹732.85. The market capitalization is ₹129,471.0 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹752.4 and a 52-week low of ₹274.05. The BSE volume for the day was 57,881 shares.
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for JSW Energy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|747.05
|Support 1
|733.15
|Resistance 2
|753.85
|Support 2
|726.05
|Resistance 3
|760.95
|Support 3
|719.25
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹568.5, 23.41% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹275.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹750.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|5
|5
|Buy
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Sell
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|4
|4
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 71.21% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 904 k & BSE volume was 57 k.
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹746.75 & ₹732.85 yesterday to end at ₹736.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend