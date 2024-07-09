Hello User
JSW Energy Share Price Live blog for 09 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW Energy stock price went up today, 09 Jul 2024, by 0.78 %. The stock closed at 736.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 742.25 per share. Investors should monitor JSW Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW Energy's stock opened at 744.95 and closed at 736.5 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 746.75, while the low was 732.85. The market capitalization is 129,471.0 crore, with a 52-week high of 752.4 and a 52-week low of 274.05. The BSE volume for the day was 57,881 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Jul 2024, 08:46 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for JSW Energy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1747.05Support 1733.15
Resistance 2753.85Support 2726.05
Resistance 3760.95Support 3719.25
09 Jul 2024, 08:30 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 568.5, 23.41% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 275.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 750.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4455
    Buy1100
    Hold1110
    Sell1100
    Strong Sell3344
09 Jul 2024, 08:18 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy volume yesterday was 962 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 3341 k

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 71.21% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 904 k & BSE volume was 57 k.

09 Jul 2024, 08:02 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy closed at ₹736.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 746.75 & 732.85 yesterday to end at 736.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

