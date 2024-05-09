JSW Energy Share Price Live blog for 09 May 2024

JSW Energy Share Price Today : JSW Energy's stock opened at ₹594.85 and closed at ₹583.85 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹618 and the low was ₹553.80. The market cap stands at ₹97,663.61 crore with a 52-week high of ₹651.55 and a 52-week low of ₹240. The BSE volume for the day was 446,183 shares traded.
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹507.0, 9.45% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹235.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹600.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|4
The trading volume yesterday was 143.11% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 446 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹618 & ₹553.8 yesterday to end at ₹583.85. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.
