JSW Energy Share Price Live blog for 10 Dec 2024

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, JSW Energy opened at ₹686.85 and closed at ₹674. The stock reached a high of ₹688.1 and a low of ₹667.5 during the day. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹117,679.2 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹804.95 and a low of ₹397.7. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 213,910 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹731.0, 8.33% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹330.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹885.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 5.85% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 213 k.
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹688.1 & ₹667.5 yesterday to end at ₹674.8. Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend.