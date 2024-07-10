JSW Energy Share Price Live blog for 10 Jul 2024

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, JSW Energy opened at ₹743.95 and closed at ₹742.25. The stock reached a high of ₹745 and a low of ₹718.15 during the day. The market capitalization of JSW Energy stood at ₹126,087.05 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹752.4 and the 52-week low was ₹282.05. The BSE volume for JSW Energy was 108,854 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock price of JSW Energy has increased by 0.28% and is currently trading at ₹724.90. Over the past year, JSW Energy's shares have surged by 137.40% to reach ₹724.90. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 26.23% to 24433.20 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.03%
|3 Months
|9.61%
|6 Months
|58.95%
|YTD
|76.75%
|1 Year
|137.4%
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for JSW Energy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|738.02
|Support 1
|711.17
|Resistance 2
|754.93
|Support 2
|701.23
|Resistance 3
|764.87
|Support 3
|684.32
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹568.5, 21.35% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹275.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹750.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|5
|5
|Buy
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Sell
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|4
|4
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 52.58% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1464 k & BSE volume was 108 k.
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹745 & ₹718.15 yesterday to end at ₹742.25. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend