JSW Energy Share Price Live blog for 10 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:19 AM IST Trade
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW Energy stock price went down today, 10 Jul 2024, by -2.61 %. The stock closed at 742.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 722.85 per share. Investors should monitor JSW Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, JSW Energy opened at 743.95 and closed at 742.25. The stock reached a high of 745 and a low of 718.15 during the day. The market capitalization of JSW Energy stood at 126,087.05 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 752.4 and the 52-week low was 282.05. The BSE volume for JSW Energy was 108,854 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Jul 2024, 09:19 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock price of JSW Energy has increased by 0.28% and is currently trading at 724.90. Over the past year, JSW Energy's shares have surged by 137.40% to reach 724.90. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 26.23% to 24433.20 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.03%
3 Months9.61%
6 Months58.95%
YTD76.75%
1 Year137.4%
10 Jul 2024, 08:47 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for JSW Energy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1738.02Support 1711.17
Resistance 2754.93Support 2701.23
Resistance 3764.87Support 3684.32
10 Jul 2024, 08:30 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 568.5, 21.35% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 275.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 750.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4455
    Buy1100
    Hold1110
    Sell1100
    Strong Sell3344
10 Jul 2024, 08:18 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy volume yesterday was 1573 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 3317 k

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 52.58% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1464 k & BSE volume was 108 k.

10 Jul 2024, 08:01 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy closed at ₹742.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 745 & 718.15 yesterday to end at 742.25. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

