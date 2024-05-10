JSW Energy Share Price Live blog for 10 May 2024

08:48 AM IST

JSW Energy stock price went down today, 10 May 2024, by -4.66 %. The stock closed at 557.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 531.2 per share. Investors should monitor JSW Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.