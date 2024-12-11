JSW Energy Share Price Live blog for 11 Dec 2024

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, JSW Energy opened at ₹673.9 and closed at ₹674.8, experiencing a high of ₹676.85 and a low of ₹660. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹116,571.1 crore. Over the past year, JSW Energy reached a 52-week high of ₹804.95 and a low of ₹397.7. The BSE recorded a volume of 51,407 shares traded.
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for JSW Energy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|676.83
|Support 1
|659.98
|Resistance 2
|685.27
|Support 2
|651.57
|Resistance 3
|693.68
|Support 3
|643.13
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹731.0, 9.43% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹330.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹885.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 42.61% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1923 k & BSE volume was 51 k.
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹676.85 & ₹660 yesterday to end at ₹668. Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend.