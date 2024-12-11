Hello User
JSW Energy Share Price Live blog for 11 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:48 AM IST Trade
Livemint

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW Energy stock price went down today, 11 Dec 2024, by -1.01 %. The stock closed at 674.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 668 per share. Investors should monitor JSW Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, JSW Energy opened at 673.9 and closed at 674.8, experiencing a high of 676.85 and a low of 660. The company's market capitalization stood at 116,571.1 crore. Over the past year, JSW Energy reached a 52-week high of 804.95 and a low of 397.7. The BSE recorded a volume of 51,407 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Dec 2024, 08:48 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for JSW Energy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1676.83Support 1659.98
Resistance 2685.27Support 2651.57
Resistance 3693.68Support 3643.13
11 Dec 2024, 08:30 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 731.0, 9.43% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 330.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 885.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3332
    Buy3331
    Hold4444
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell1112
11 Dec 2024, 08:19 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy volume yesterday was 1975 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 3441 k

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 42.61% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1923 k & BSE volume was 51 k.

11 Dec 2024, 08:04 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy closed at ₹674.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 676.85 & 660 yesterday to end at 668. Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.