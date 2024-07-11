JSW Energy Share Price Live blog for 11 Jul 2024

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW Energy's stock opened at ₹726 and closed at ₹722.85 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹728.95, while the low was ₹696.4. The market capitalization stood at ₹126,348.69 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹752.4 and ₹282.05 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 66,560 shares traded.
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 51.16% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1544 k & BSE volume was 66 k.
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹728.95 & ₹696.4 yesterday to end at ₹724.35. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend