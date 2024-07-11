Hello User
JSW Energy Share Price Live blog for 11 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW Energy stock price went up today, 11 Jul 2024, by 0.21 %. The stock closed at 722.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 724.35 per share. Investors should monitor JSW Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW Energy's stock opened at 726 and closed at 722.85 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 728.95, while the low was 696.4. The market capitalization stood at 126,348.69 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 752.4 and 282.05 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 66,560 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jul 2024, 08:19 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy volume yesterday was 1611 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 3299 k

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 51.16% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1544 k & BSE volume was 66 k.

11 Jul 2024, 08:01 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy closed at ₹722.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 728.95 & 696.4 yesterday to end at 724.35. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

