Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

JSW Energy Share Price Live blog for 12 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW Energy stock price went up today, 12 Aug 2024, by 0.51 %. The stock closed at 699.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 703.15 per share. Investors should monitor JSW Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, JSW Energy opened at 708.65 and closed at 699.55. The stock reached a high of 715.5 and a low of 699.25. The company's market capitalization stood at 122,659.63 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 752.4 and a 52-week low of 289.1. The BSE volume for the day was 125,286 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Aug 2024, 08:46 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for JSW Energy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1715.05Support 1698.8
Resistance 2723.4Support 2690.9
Resistance 3731.3Support 3682.55
12 Aug 2024, 08:35 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 684.0, 2.72% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 312.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 840.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2245
    Buy1110
    Hold4421
    Sell1110
    Strong Sell3334
12 Aug 2024, 08:16 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy volume yesterday was 1902 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 3079 k

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 38.21% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1777 k & BSE volume was 125 k.

12 Aug 2024, 08:01 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy closed at ₹699.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 715.5 & 699.25 yesterday to end at 703.15. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.