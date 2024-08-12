JSW Energy Share Price Live blog for 12 Aug 2024

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, JSW Energy opened at ₹708.65 and closed at ₹699.55. The stock reached a high of ₹715.5 and a low of ₹699.25. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹122,659.63 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹752.4 and a 52-week low of ₹289.1. The BSE volume for the day was 125,286 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for JSW Energy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|715.05
|Support 1
|698.8
|Resistance 2
|723.4
|Support 2
|690.9
|Resistance 3
|731.3
|Support 3
|682.55
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹684.0, 2.72% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹312.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹840.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|4
|5
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Hold
|4
|4
|2
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|4
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 38.21% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1777 k & BSE volume was 125 k.
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹715.5 & ₹699.25 yesterday to end at ₹703.15. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.