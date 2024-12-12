Explore
JSW Energy share price Today Live Updates : JSW Energy Sees Positive Trading Surge Today
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

JSW Energy share price Today Live Updates : JSW Energy Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

2 min read . Updated: 12 Dec 2024, 09:30 AM IST
Livemint

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW Energy stock price went up today, 12 Dec 2024, by 0.32 %. The stock closed at 677.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 679.25 per share. Investors should monitor JSW Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, JSW Energy opened at 669.85 and closed slightly lower at 668. The stock experienced a high of 682 and a low of 669.75. With a market capitalization of 118,246.4 crore, the company's shares traded at a volume of 208,313 on the BSE. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 804.95 and a low of 397.7.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Dec 2024, 09:30:09 AM IST

JSW Energy Live Updates: JSW Energy trading at ₹679.25, up 0.32% from yesterday's ₹677.1

JSW Energy Live Updates: JSW Energy share price is at 679.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 670.97 and 683.22 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 670.97 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 683.22 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

12 Dec 2024, 09:20:18 AM IST

JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: The share price of JSW Energy has increased by 0.47%, currently trading at 680.30. Over the past year, the price of JSW Energy shares has surged by 52.29%, reaching 680.30. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 17.36%, reaching 24641.80 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.5%
3 Months-8.66%
6 Months4.21%
YTD65.65%
1 Year52.29%
12 Dec 2024, 08:47:09 AM IST

JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for JSW Energy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1683.22Support 1670.97
Resistance 2688.73Support 2664.23
Resistance 3695.47Support 3658.72
12 Dec 2024, 08:32:10 AM IST

JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 731.0, 7.96% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 330.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 885.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3332
    Buy3331
    Hold4444
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell1112
12 Dec 2024, 08:20:13 AM IST

JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: JSW Energy volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3271 k

JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 29.78% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 208 k.

12 Dec 2024, 08:04:39 AM IST

JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: JSW Energy closed at ₹668 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 682 & 669.75 yesterday to end at 677.1. Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend.

