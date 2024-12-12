JSW Energy share price Today Live Updates : JSW Energy Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, JSW Energy opened at ₹669.85 and closed slightly lower at ₹668. The stock experienced a high of ₹682 and a low of ₹669.75. With a market capitalization of ₹118,246.4 crore, the company's shares traded at a volume of 208,313 on the BSE. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹804.95 and a low of ₹397.7.
JSW Energy Live Updates: JSW Energy trading at ₹679.25, up 0.32% from yesterday's ₹677.1
JSW Energy Live Updates: JSW Energy share price is at ₹679.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹670.97 and ₹683.22 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹670.97 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 683.22 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: The share price of JSW Energy has increased by 0.47%, currently trading at ₹680.30. Over the past year, the price of JSW Energy shares has surged by 52.29%, reaching ₹680.30. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 17.36%, reaching 24641.80 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.5%
|3 Months
|-8.66%
|6 Months
|4.21%
|YTD
|65.65%
|1 Year
|52.29%
JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for JSW Energy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|683.22
|Support 1
|670.97
|Resistance 2
|688.73
|Support 2
|664.23
|Resistance 3
|695.47
|Support 3
|658.72
JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹731.0, 7.96% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹330.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹885.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: JSW Energy volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3271 k
JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 29.78% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 208 k.
JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: JSW Energy closed at ₹668 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook
JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹682 & ₹669.75 yesterday to end at ₹677.1. Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend.