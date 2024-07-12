JSW Energy Share Price Live blog for 12 Jul 2024

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, JSW Energy opened at ₹732.5, reached a high of ₹740.25, and a low of ₹710.35 before closing at ₹724.35. The market capitalization of the company was ₹124,377.63 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹752.4 and the low was ₹282.05. The BSE volume for JSW Energy was 61,517 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for JSW Energy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|732.78
|Support 1
|702.88
|Resistance 2
|751.47
|Support 2
|691.67
|Resistance 3
|762.68
|Support 3
|672.98
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹568.5, 20.27% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹275.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹750.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|5
|5
|Buy
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Sell
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|4
|4
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 16.11% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 61 k.
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹740.25 & ₹710.35 yesterday to end at ₹713.05. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.