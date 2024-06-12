JSW Energy Share Price Live blog for 12 Jun 2024

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, JSW Energy opened at ₹631.45 and closed at ₹629.55. The stock reached a high of ₹640.8 and a low of ₹626.25. The market capitalization stands at ₹111077.31 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹663.85 and a 52-week low of ₹251.75. The BSE volume for JSW Energy was 63734 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for JSW Energy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|643.78
|Support 1
|629.23
|Resistance 2
|649.57
|Support 2
|620.47
|Resistance 3
|658.33
|Support 3
|614.68
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹507.0, 20.38% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹235.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹600.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|4
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 70.66% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1909 k & BSE volume was 63 k.
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹640.8 & ₹626.25 yesterday to end at ₹629.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend