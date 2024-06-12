Hello User
JSW Energy Share Price Live blog for 12 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:46 AM IST
Livemint

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW Energy stock price went up today, 12 Jun 2024, by 1.15 %. The stock closed at 629.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 636.8 per share. Investors should monitor JSW Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, JSW Energy opened at 631.45 and closed at 629.55. The stock reached a high of 640.8 and a low of 626.25. The market capitalization stands at 111077.31 crore, with a 52-week high of 663.85 and a 52-week low of 251.75. The BSE volume for JSW Energy was 63734 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jun 2024, 08:46 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for JSW Energy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1643.78Support 1629.23
Resistance 2649.57Support 2620.47
Resistance 3658.33Support 3614.68
12 Jun 2024, 08:30 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 507.0, 20.38% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 235.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 600.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5555
    Buy0000
    Hold1110
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell4444
12 Jun 2024, 08:17 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy volume yesterday was 1972 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 6725 k

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 70.66% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1909 k & BSE volume was 63 k.

12 Jun 2024, 08:01 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy closed at ₹629.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 640.8 & 626.25 yesterday to end at 629.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

