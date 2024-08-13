JSW Energy Share Price Live blog for 13 Aug 2024

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, JSW Energy opened at ₹700.2 and closed at ₹703.15, with an intraday high of ₹701.15 and a low of ₹682. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹120,208.7 crore. The stock's 52-week high and low are ₹752.4 and ₹289.1, respectively. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 265,707 shares for JSW Energy.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy's share price has dropped by 0.77% and is currently trading at ₹683.80. Over the past year, however, JSW Energy shares have surged by 101.46% to ₹683.80. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 25.28% to 24,347.00 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.68%
|3 Months
|9.62%
|6 Months
|38.6%
|YTD
|68.46%
|1 Year
|101.46%
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for JSW Energy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|698.1
|Support 1
|678.95
|Resistance 2
|709.2
|Support 2
|670.9
|Resistance 3
|717.25
|Support 3
|659.8
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹684.0, 0.74% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹312.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹840.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|4
|5
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Hold
|4
|4
|2
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|4
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3117 k
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 22.72% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 265 k.
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy closed at ₹703.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹701.15 & ₹682 yesterday to end at ₹689.1. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.