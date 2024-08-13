Hello User
JSW Energy Share Price Live blog for 13 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW Energy stock price went down today, 13 Aug 2024, by -2 %. The stock closed at 703.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 689.1 per share. Investors should monitor JSW Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, JSW Energy opened at 700.2 and closed at 703.15, with an intraday high of 701.15 and a low of 682. The company's market capitalization stood at 120,208.7 crore. The stock's 52-week high and low are 752.4 and 289.1, respectively. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 265,707 shares for JSW Energy.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Aug 2024, 09:15 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy's share price has dropped by 0.77% and is currently trading at 683.80. Over the past year, however, JSW Energy shares have surged by 101.46% to 683.80. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 25.28% to 24,347.00 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.68%
3 Months9.62%
6 Months38.6%
YTD68.46%
1 Year101.46%
13 Aug 2024, 08:45 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for JSW Energy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1698.1Support 1678.95
Resistance 2709.2Support 2670.9
Resistance 3717.25Support 3659.8
13 Aug 2024, 08:31 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 684.0, 0.74% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 312.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 840.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2245
    Buy1110
    Hold4421
    Sell1110
    Strong Sell3334
13 Aug 2024, 08:16 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3117 k

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 22.72% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 265 k.

13 Aug 2024, 08:04 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy closed at ₹703.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 701.15 & 682 yesterday to end at 689.1. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

