JSW Energy Share Price Live blog for 13 Dec 2024

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, JSW Energy opened at ₹679.85 and closed at ₹677.10, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹687.45 and a low of ₹671.25 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹119,581.4 crore, the shares traded on the BSE totaled 80,866. The stock's 52-week high stands at ₹804.95, while the 52-week low is ₹397.70.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for JSW Energy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|692.28
|Support 1
|676.08
|Resistance 2
|697.97
|Support 2
|665.57
|Resistance 3
|708.48
|Support 3
|659.88
JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹731.0, 6.66% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹330.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹885.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 31.96% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 80 k.
JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹687.45 & ₹671.25 yesterday to end at ₹685.35. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend