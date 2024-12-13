Hello User
JSW Energy Share Price Live blog for 13 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:48 AM IST
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW Energy stock price went up today, 13 Dec 2024, by 1.22 %. The stock closed at 677.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 685.35 per share. Investors should monitor JSW Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, JSW Energy opened at 679.85 and closed at 677.10, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of 687.45 and a low of 671.25 during the session. With a market capitalization of 119,581.4 crore, the shares traded on the BSE totaled 80,866. The stock's 52-week high stands at 804.95, while the 52-week low is 397.70.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Dec 2024, 08:48 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for JSW Energy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1692.28Support 1676.08
Resistance 2697.97Support 2665.57
Resistance 3708.48Support 3659.88
13 Dec 2024, 08:32 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 731.0, 6.66% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 330.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 885.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3332
    Buy3331
    Hold4444
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell1112
13 Dec 2024, 08:20 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: JSW Energy volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3093 k

JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 31.96% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 80 k.

13 Dec 2024, 08:00 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: JSW Energy closed at ₹677.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 687.45 & 671.25 yesterday to end at 685.35. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend

