Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

JSW Energy Share Price Live blog for 13 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW Energy stock price went up today, 13 Jun 2024, by 2.31 %. The stock closed at 636.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 651.5 per share. Investors should monitor JSW Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW Energy's stock opened at 640, closed at 636.8 on the last trading day. The high was 654.75 and the low was 635.15. The market capitalization stands at 113641.43 crore, with a 52-week high of 663.85 and a low of 251.75. The BSE volume for the day was 72079 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Jun 2024, 08:17 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6401 k

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 64.22% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 72 k.

13 Jun 2024, 08:04 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy closed at ₹636.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 654.75 & 635.15 yesterday to end at 636.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.