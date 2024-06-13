JSW Energy Share Price Live blog for 13 Jun 2024

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW Energy's stock opened at ₹640, closed at ₹636.8 on the last trading day. The high was ₹654.75 and the low was ₹635.15. The market capitalization stands at ₹113641.43 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹663.85 and a low of ₹251.75. The BSE volume for the day was 72079 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 64.22% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 72 k.
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹654.75 & ₹635.15 yesterday to end at ₹636.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend