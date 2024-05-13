JSW Energy share price Today Live Updates : JSW Energy Stock Drops in Today's Trading

JSW Energy Share Price Today : JSW Energy's stock opened at ₹538.6 and closed at ₹531.2 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹573.1 and a low of ₹520.2. The market capitalization stood at ₹99,477.68 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹651.55 and ₹240 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 774,639 shares traded.
JSW Energy share price Today :JSW Energy trading at ₹558.2, down -2.12% from yesterday's ₹570.3
JSW Energy share price is at ₹558.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹535.43 and ₹588.33 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹535.43 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 588.33 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
JSW Energy share price live: Price Analysis
The share price of JSW Energy has decreased by -1.73% and is currently trading at ₹560.45. Over the past year, JSW Energy's share price has increased by 116.99% to reach ₹560.45. In contrast, Nifty saw a 20.42% rise to reach 22055.20 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-11.2%
|3 Months
|12.33%
|6 Months
|49.01%
|YTD
|39.41%
|1 Year
|116.99%
JSW Energy share price update : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for JSW Energy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|588.33
|Support 1
|535.43
|Resistance 2
|607.17
|Support 2
|501.37
|Resistance 3
|641.23
|Support 3
|482.53
JSW Energy share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹507.0, 11.1% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹235.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹600.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|4
JSW Energy share price Today : JSW Energy volume yesterday was 11 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5092 k
The trading volume yesterday was 116.96% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 774 k.
JSW Energy share price Live :JSW Energy closed at ₹531.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹573.1 & ₹520.2 yesterday to end at ₹531.2. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.
