Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

JSW Energy share price Today Live Updates : JSW Energy Stock Drops in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
6 min read . 09:35 AM IST Trade
Livemint

JSW Energy stock price went down today, 13 May 2024, by -2.12 %. The stock closed at 570.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 558.2 per share. Investors should monitor JSW Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JSW Energy Stock Price Today

JSW Energy Share Price Today : JSW Energy's stock opened at 538.6 and closed at 531.2 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 573.1 and a low of 520.2. The market capitalization stood at 99,477.68 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 651.55 and 240 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 774,639 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 May 2024, 09:35 AM IST JSW Energy share price Today :JSW Energy trading at ₹558.2, down -2.12% from yesterday's ₹570.3

JSW Energy share price is at 558.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 535.43 and 588.33 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 535.43 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 588.33 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

13 May 2024, 09:17 AM IST JSW Energy share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of JSW Energy has decreased by -1.73% and is currently trading at 560.45. Over the past year, JSW Energy's share price has increased by 116.99% to reach 560.45. In contrast, Nifty saw a 20.42% rise to reach 22055.20 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-11.2%
3 Months12.33%
6 Months49.01%
YTD39.41%
1 Year116.99%
13 May 2024, 08:52 AM IST JSW Energy share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for JSW Energy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1588.33Support 1535.43
Resistance 2607.17Support 2501.37
Resistance 3641.23Support 3482.53
13 May 2024, 08:30 AM IST JSW Energy share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 507.0, 11.1% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 235.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 600.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5554
    Buy0000
    Hold1000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell4444
13 May 2024, 08:16 AM IST JSW Energy share price Today : JSW Energy volume yesterday was 11 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5092 k

The trading volume yesterday was 116.96% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 774 k.

13 May 2024, 08:02 AM IST JSW Energy share price Live :JSW Energy closed at ₹531.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 573.1 & 520.2 yesterday to end at 531.2. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.