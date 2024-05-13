JSW Energy share price Today Live Updates : JSW Energy Stock Drops in Today's Trading

JSW Energy Share Price Today : JSW Energy's stock opened at ₹538.6 and closed at ₹531.2 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹573.1 and a low of ₹520.2. The market capitalization stood at ₹99,477.68 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹651.55 and ₹240 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 774,639 shares traded.
JSW Energy share price is at ₹558.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹535.43 and ₹588.33 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹535.43 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 588.33 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The share price of JSW Energy has decreased by -1.73% and is currently trading at ₹560.45. Over the past year, JSW Energy's share price has increased by 116.99% to reach ₹560.45. In contrast, Nifty saw a 20.42% rise to reach 22055.20 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-11.2%
|3 Months
|12.33%
|6 Months
|49.01%
|YTD
|39.41%
|1 Year
|116.99%
The key support and resistance levels for JSW Energy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|588.33
|Support 1
|535.43
|Resistance 2
|607.17
|Support 2
|501.37
|Resistance 3
|641.23
|Support 3
|482.53
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹507.0, 11.1% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹235.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹600.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|4
The trading volume yesterday was 116.96% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 774 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹573.1 & ₹520.2 yesterday to end at ₹531.2. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.
