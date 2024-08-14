Hello User
JSW Energy Share Price Live blog for 14 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW Energy stock price went down today, 14 Aug 2024, by -1.67 %. The stock closed at 689.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 677.6 per share. Investors should monitor JSW Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, JSW Energy opened at 699.4 and closed at 689.1. The stock reached a high of 699.4 and dipped to a low of 670. The market capitalization stood at 118,202.61 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 752.4 and 340, respectively. A total of 221,173 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Aug 2024, 08:19 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy volume yesterday was 1990 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 3130 k

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 36.43% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1768 k & BSE volume was 221 k.

14 Aug 2024, 08:01 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy closed at ₹689.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 699.4 & 670 yesterday to end at 677.6. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

