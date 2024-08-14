JSW Energy Share Price Live blog for 14 Aug 2024

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, JSW Energy opened at ₹699.4 and closed at ₹689.1. The stock reached a high of ₹699.4 and dipped to a low of ₹670. The market capitalization stood at ₹118,202.61 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹752.4 and ₹340, respectively. A total of 221,173 shares were traded on the BSE.
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 36.43% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1768 k & BSE volume was 221 k.
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹699.4 & ₹670 yesterday to end at ₹677.6. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.