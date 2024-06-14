Hello User
JSW Energy Share Price Live blog for 14 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:47 AM IST Trade
Livemint

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW Energy stock price went up today, 14 Jun 2024, by 1.55 %. The stock closed at 649.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 659.5 per share. Investors should monitor JSW Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW Energy's stock opened at 659.35, reached a high of 669.5, and closed at 649.45 on the last trading day. The stock's low for the day was 648.95. The market capitalization of JSW Energy stood at 115036.88 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 663.85, and the 52-week low was 251.75. The BSE trading volume for JSW Energy was 76,507 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Jun 2024, 08:47 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for JSW Energy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1669.35Support 1648.8
Resistance 2679.7Support 2638.6
Resistance 3689.9Support 3628.25
14 Jun 2024, 08:32 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 507.0, 23.12% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 235.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 600.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5555
    Buy0000
    Hold1110
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell4444
14 Jun 2024, 08:15 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy volume yesterday was 1949 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 6252 k

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 68.82% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1872 k & BSE volume was 76 k.

14 Jun 2024, 08:02 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy closed at ₹649.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 669.5 & 648.95 yesterday to end at 649.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

