JSW Energy Share Price Live blog for 14 Jun 2024

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW Energy's stock opened at ₹659.35, reached a high of ₹669.5, and closed at ₹649.45 on the last trading day. The stock's low for the day was ₹648.95. The market capitalization of JSW Energy stood at ₹115036.88 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹663.85, and the 52-week low was ₹251.75. The BSE trading volume for JSW Energy was 76,507 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for JSW Energy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|669.35
|Support 1
|648.8
|Resistance 2
|679.7
|Support 2
|638.6
|Resistance 3
|689.9
|Support 3
|628.25
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹507.0, 23.12% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹235.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹600.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|4
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 68.82% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1872 k & BSE volume was 76 k.
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹669.5 & ₹648.95 yesterday to end at ₹649.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend