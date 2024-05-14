JSW Energy share price Today Live Updates : JSW Energy stock up on positive trading day

JSW Energy Share Price Today : JSW Energy closed at ₹570.3 on the last trading day with an open price of ₹570.85. The stock reached a high of ₹576 and a low of ₹551.75. The market capitalization stands at ₹100,175.4 crores with a 52-week high of ₹651.55 and a 52-week low of ₹240. The BSE volume for the day was 328,240 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
JSW Energy share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update
JSW Energy touched a high of 592.8 & a low of 579.05 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|597.12
|Support 1
|583.37
|Resistance 2
|601.83
|Support 2
|574.33
|Resistance 3
|610.87
|Support 3
|569.62
JSW Energy Live Updates
JSW Energy share price live: Stock Peers
Today, JSW Energy's stock price increased by 2.11% to reach ₹586.4, outperforming its peers in the energy sector. Adani Energy Solutions saw a decline, while Tata Power, NHPC, and Torrent Power experienced gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex also saw slight increases of 0.16% and 0.15% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Tata Power
|421.3
|9.5
|2.31
|464.3
|201.75
|134689.27
|Adani Energy Solutions
|987.15
|-4.3
|-0.43
|1250.0
|686.9
|110115.86
|JSW Energy
|586.4
|12.1
|2.11
|651.55
|240.0
|96240.65
|NHPC
|96.0
|2.26
|2.41
|115.84
|42.55
|96432.33
|Torrent Power
|1368.45
|51.95
|3.95
|1633.1
|521.7
|65770.0
JSW Energy share price Today :JSW Energy trading at ₹585.95, up 2.03% from yesterday's ₹574.3
The current market price of JSW Energy has surpassed the first resistance of ₹581.78 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹591.02. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹591.02 then there can be further positive price movement.
JSW Energy share price live: Price Analysis
The share price of JSW Energy has increased by 0.74% and is currently trading at ₹578.55. Over the past year, JSW Energy shares have seen a significant gain of 120.97% to reach ₹578.55. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 20.14% to 22104.05 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-6.99%
|3 Months
|12.82%
|6 Months
|46.38%
|YTD
|40.42%
|1 Year
|120.97%
JSW Energy share price update : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for JSW Energy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|581.78
|Support 1
|557.53
|Resistance 2
|591.02
|Support 2
|542.52
|Resistance 3
|606.03
|Support 3
|533.28
JSW Energy share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹507.0, 11.72% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹235.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹600.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|4
JSW Energy share price Today : JSW Energy volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5125 k
The trading volume yesterday was 16.84% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 328 k.
JSW Energy share price Live :JSW Energy closed at ₹570.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹576 & ₹551.75 yesterday to end at ₹570.3. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.
