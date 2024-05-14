LIVE UPDATES

JSW Energy share price Today Live Updates : JSW Energy stock up on positive trading day

7 min read . Updated: 14 May 2024, 10:37 AM IST Trade

JSW Energy stock price went up today, 14 May 2024, by 2.03 %. The stock closed at 574.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 585.95 per share. Investors should monitor JSW Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.