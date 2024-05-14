Hello User
JSW Energy share price Today Live Updates : JSW Energy stock up on positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
7 min read . 10:37 AM IST Trade
Livemint

JSW Energy stock price went up today, 14 May 2024, by 2.03 %. The stock closed at 574.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 585.95 per share. Investors should monitor JSW Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JSW Energy Stock Price Today

JSW Energy Share Price Today : JSW Energy closed at 570.3 on the last trading day with an open price of 570.85. The stock reached a high of 576 and a low of 551.75. The market capitalization stands at 100,175.4 crores with a 52-week high of 651.55 and a 52-week low of 240. The BSE volume for the day was 328,240 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 May 2024, 10:37 AM IST JSW Energy share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

JSW Energy touched a high of 592.8 & a low of 579.05 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1597.12Support 1583.37
Resistance 2601.83Support 2574.33
Resistance 3610.87Support 3569.62
14 May 2024, 10:13 AM IST JSW Energy Live Updates

14 May 2024, 09:57 AM IST JSW Energy share price live: Stock Peers

Today, JSW Energy's stock price increased by 2.11% to reach 586.4, outperforming its peers in the energy sector. Adani Energy Solutions saw a decline, while Tata Power, NHPC, and Torrent Power experienced gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex also saw slight increases of 0.16% and 0.15% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Tata Power421.39.52.31464.3201.75134689.27
Adani Energy Solutions987.15-4.3-0.431250.0686.9110115.86
JSW Energy586.412.12.11651.55240.096240.65
NHPC96.02.262.41115.8442.5596432.33
Torrent Power1368.4551.953.951633.1521.765770.0
14 May 2024, 09:37 AM IST JSW Energy share price Today :JSW Energy trading at ₹585.95, up 2.03% from yesterday's ₹574.3

The current market price of JSW Energy has surpassed the first resistance of 581.78 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 591.02. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 591.02 then there can be further positive price movement.

14 May 2024, 09:15 AM IST JSW Energy share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of JSW Energy has increased by 0.74% and is currently trading at 578.55. Over the past year, JSW Energy shares have seen a significant gain of 120.97% to reach 578.55. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 20.14% to 22104.05 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-6.99%
3 Months12.82%
6 Months46.38%
YTD40.42%
1 Year120.97%
14 May 2024, 08:46 AM IST JSW Energy share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for JSW Energy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1581.78Support 1557.53
Resistance 2591.02Support 2542.52
Resistance 3606.03Support 3533.28
14 May 2024, 08:37 AM IST JSW Energy share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 507.0, 11.72% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 235.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 600.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5554
    Buy0000
    Hold1000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell4444
14 May 2024, 08:20 AM IST JSW Energy share price Today : JSW Energy volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5125 k

The trading volume yesterday was 16.84% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 328 k.

14 May 2024, 08:00 AM IST JSW Energy share price Live :JSW Energy closed at ₹570.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 576 & 551.75 yesterday to end at 570.3. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

