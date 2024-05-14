JSW Energy share price Today Live Updates : JSW Energy stock up on positive trading day

JSW Energy Share Price Today : JSW Energy closed at ₹570.3 on the last trading day with an open price of ₹570.85. The stock reached a high of ₹576 and a low of ₹551.75. The market capitalization stands at ₹100,175.4 crores with a 52-week high of ₹651.55 and a 52-week low of ₹240. The BSE volume for the day was 328,240 shares traded.
JSW Energy touched a high of 592.8 & a low of 579.05 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|597.12
|Support 1
|583.37
|Resistance 2
|601.83
|Support 2
|574.33
|Resistance 3
|610.87
|Support 3
|569.62
Today, JSW Energy's stock price increased by 2.11% to reach ₹586.4, outperforming its peers in the energy sector. Adani Energy Solutions saw a decline, while Tata Power, NHPC, and Torrent Power experienced gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex also saw slight increases of 0.16% and 0.15% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Tata Power
|421.3
|9.5
|2.31
|464.3
|201.75
|134689.27
|Adani Energy Solutions
|987.15
|-4.3
|-0.43
|1250.0
|686.9
|110115.86
|JSW Energy
|586.4
|12.1
|2.11
|651.55
|240.0
|96240.65
|NHPC
|96.0
|2.26
|2.41
|115.84
|42.55
|96432.33
|Torrent Power
|1368.45
|51.95
|3.95
|1633.1
|521.7
|65770.0
The current market price of JSW Energy has surpassed the first resistance of ₹581.78 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹591.02. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹591.02 then there can be further positive price movement.
The share price of JSW Energy has increased by 0.74% and is currently trading at ₹578.55. Over the past year, JSW Energy shares have seen a significant gain of 120.97% to reach ₹578.55. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 20.14% to 22104.05 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-6.99%
|3 Months
|12.82%
|6 Months
|46.38%
|YTD
|40.42%
|1 Year
|120.97%
The key support and resistance levels for JSW Energy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|581.78
|Support 1
|557.53
|Resistance 2
|591.02
|Support 2
|542.52
|Resistance 3
|606.03
|Support 3
|533.28
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹507.0, 11.72% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹235.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹600.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|4
The trading volume yesterday was 16.84% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 328 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹576 & ₹551.75 yesterday to end at ₹570.3. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.
