JSW Energy Share Price Live blog for 15 Jul 2024

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW Energy's stock opened at ₹719.3 and closed at ₹713.05 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹722.9 and the low was ₹708.7. The market capitalization stands at ₹124,412.51 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹752.4 and the 52-week low is ₹282.05. The BSE volume for the day was 109,823 shares.
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The share price of JSW Energy has decreased by -0.40% and is currently trading at ₹710.40. Over the past year, JSW Energy shares have increased by 138.59% to ₹710.40. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 25.24% to 24502.15 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.18%
|3 Months
|6.67%
|6 Months
|47.5%
|YTD
|74.34%
|1 Year
|138.59%
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for JSW Energy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|721.63
|Support 1
|707.43
|Resistance 2
|729.37
|Support 2
|700.97
|Resistance 3
|735.83
|Support 3
|693.23
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹570.0, 20.08% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹275.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹750.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|5
|5
|Buy
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Hold
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Sell
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|4
|4
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 50.07% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1542 k & BSE volume was 109 k.
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹722.9 & ₹708.7 yesterday to end at ₹713.25. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.