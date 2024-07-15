Hello User
JSW Energy Share Price Live blog for 15 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW Energy stock price went up today, 15 Jul 2024, by 0.03 %. The stock closed at 713.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 713.25 per share. Investors should monitor JSW Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW Energy's stock opened at 719.3 and closed at 713.05 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 722.9 and the low was 708.7. The market capitalization stands at 124,412.51 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 752.4 and the 52-week low is 282.05. The BSE volume for the day was 109,823 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Jul 2024, 09:17 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The share price of JSW Energy has decreased by -0.40% and is currently trading at 710.40. Over the past year, JSW Energy shares have increased by 138.59% to 710.40. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 25.24% to 24502.15 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.18%
3 Months6.67%
6 Months47.5%
YTD74.34%
1 Year138.59%
15 Jul 2024, 08:49 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for JSW Energy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1721.63Support 1707.43
Resistance 2729.37Support 2700.97
Resistance 3735.83Support 3693.23
15 Jul 2024, 08:30 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 570.0, 20.08% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 275.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 750.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4455
    Buy1100
    Hold2110
    Sell1100
    Strong Sell3344
15 Jul 2024, 08:19 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy volume yesterday was 1652 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 3309 k

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 50.07% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1542 k & BSE volume was 109 k.

15 Jul 2024, 08:01 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy closed at ₹713.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 722.9 & 708.7 yesterday to end at 713.25. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

