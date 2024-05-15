Hello User
JSW Energy Share Price Highlights : JSW Energy closed today at 598, down -0.35% from yesterday's 600.1

48 min read . 15 May 2024
Livemint

JSW Energy Share Price Highlights : JSW Energy stock price went down today, 15 May 2024, by -0.35 %. The stock closed at 600.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 598 per share. Investors should monitor JSW Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JSW Energy Share Price Highlights

JSW Energy Share Price Highlights : JSW Energy's stock opened at 578.55 and closed at 574.3 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was 604.15, while the lowest was 573.35. The market capitalization stood at 104,675.71 crore, with a 52-week high of 651.55 and a 52-week low of 240. The BSE trading volume for the day was 139,427 shares.

Disclaimer

15 May 2024, 08:02 PM IST JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information

JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: JSW Energy has a 0.64% MF holding & 13.34% FII holding as per filings in the april quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 0.41% in january to 0.64% in april quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 8.37% in january to 13.34% in april quarter.

15 May 2024, 07:30 PM IST JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: JSW Energy's ROE for the most recent fiscal year is 8.73%. The return on investment value in the last fiscal year was 3.81%. Consensus estimates project the ROE for the current fiscal year to be 9.14% and 12.01% for the upcoming fiscal year.

15 May 2024, 07:01 PM IST JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance

JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: JSW Energy has shown an EPS growth of 29.36% and a revenue growth of 18.39% over the past three years. In the last twelve months, the company generated a revenue of 114859.10 cr, which is slightly higher than the revenue from the previous fiscal year. The company is projected to have a revenue growth of -0.43% and a profit growth of 23.51% in the upcoming quarter 4.

15 May 2024, 06:30 PM IST JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 507.0, 15.22% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 235.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 600.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5554
    Buy0000
    Hold1000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell4444
15 May 2024, 06:03 PM IST JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: Today, JSW Energy's stock price dropped by 0.35% to reach 598, while its counterparts are showing a mixed trend. NHPC is witnessing a decline, whereas Tata Power, Adani Energy Solutions, and Torrent Power are experiencing an upward movement. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.08% and 0.16% each, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Tata Power431.451.150.27464.3201.75137934.21
Adani Energy Solutions1023.01.10.111250.0686.9114114.9
JSW Energy598.0-2.1-0.35651.55240.098144.46
NHPC97.39-1.56-1.58115.8442.5597828.59
Torrent Power1364.24.50.331633.1521.765565.74
15 May 2024, 05:33 PM IST JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy share price live: Today's Price range

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy stock traded at a low of 593.3 and a high of 635.25 on the current day.

15 May 2024, 03:51 PM IST JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy closed today at ₹598, down -0.35% from yesterday's ₹600.1

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy share price closed the day at 598 - a 0.35% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 625.3 , 651.25 , 667.25. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 583.35 , 567.35 , 541.4.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

15 May 2024, 03:46 PM IST JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 3 PM is 32.16% higher than yesterday

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of JSW Energy until 3 PM today is 32.16% higher compared to yesterday, while the price is at 598, showing a slight increase of -0.35%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 03:34 PM IST JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates:

15 May 2024, 03:12 PM IST JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: JSW Energy trading at ₹599.5, down -0.1% from yesterday's ₹600.1

JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: JSW Energy share price is at 599.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 581.45 and 612.25 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 581.45 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 612.25 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 02:56 PM IST JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: JSW Energy Short Term and Long Term Trends

JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of JSW Energy share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

15 May 2024, 02:56 PM IST JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days563.36
10 Days594.87
20 Days605.01
50 Days550.39
100 Days505.66
300 Days442.58
15 May 2024, 02:55 PM IST JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 56.15% higher than yesterday

JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: The volume of JSW Energy traded by 2 PM is 56.15% higher than yesterday, with the price at 600.05, showing a slight increase of -0.01%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for trend analysis. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 02:33 PM IST JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 602.42 and 598.72 levels in the past hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 598.72 and selling near the hourly resistance at 602.42.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1603.67Support 1598.67
Resistance 2606.33Support 2596.33
Resistance 3608.67Support 3593.67
15 May 2024, 02:14 PM IST JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 507.0, 15.75% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 235.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 600.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5554
    Buy0000
    Hold1000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell4444
15 May 2024, 02:00 PM IST JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy trading at ₹603, up 0.48% from yesterday's ₹600.1

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy share price is at 603 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 581.45 and 612.25 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 581.45 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 612.25 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 01:47 PM IST JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is 67.32% higher than yesterday

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of JSW Energy until 1 PM has increased by 67.32% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently trading at 600, showing a slight increase of -0.02%. Monitoring both volume and price is crucial for analyzing market trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher trading volume indicates a strong upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 01:36 PM IST JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 603.67 and 597.37 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider using rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 597.37 and selling near the hourly resistance at 603.67.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1602.42Support 1598.72
Resistance 2604.58Support 2597.18
Resistance 3606.12Support 3595.02
15 May 2024, 01:10 PM IST JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy share price live: Today's Price range

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy stock's low price for the day was 598.7 and the high price was 635.25.

15 May 2024, 12:52 PM IST JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 71.30% higher than yesterday

JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of JSW Energy until 12 AM has increased by 71.30% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 600.1 with no change. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key factor in analyzing market trends. A rise in price accompanied by a higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with increased volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.

15 May 2024, 12:36 PM IST JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 607.63 and 597.63 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider using rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 597.63 and selling near the hourly resistance at 607.63.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1603.67Support 1597.37
Resistance 2607.48Support 2594.88
Resistance 3609.97Support 3591.07
15 May 2024, 12:26 PM IST JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: JSW Energy Short Term and Long Term Trends

JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of JSW Energy share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

15 May 2024, 12:22 PM IST JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days563.36
10 Days594.87
20 Days605.01
50 Days550.39
100 Days505.66
300 Days442.58
15 May 2024, 12:13 PM IST JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: JSW Energy trading at ₹600, down -0.02% from yesterday's ₹600.1

JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: JSW Energy share price is at 600 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 581.45 and 612.25 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 581.45 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 612.25 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 11:50 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 82.64% higher than yesterday

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The volume of JSW Energy traded by 11 AM is 82.64% higher than yesterday, with the price currently at 599.85, showing a slight increase of -0.04%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume could signal a potential further decrease in prices.

15 May 2024, 11:41 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy reached a high of 609.0 and a low of 599.0 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 601.45 (Support level 1), suggesting bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support at 595.8 and 586.5.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1607.63Support 1597.63
Resistance 2613.32Support 2593.32
Resistance 3617.63Support 3587.63
15 May 2024, 11:21 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy trading at ₹603.2, up 0.52% from yesterday's ₹600.1

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy share price is at 603.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 581.45 and 612.25 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 581.45 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 612.25 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 11:14 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: Today, JSW Energy's share price rose by 0.87% to reach 605.35. Among its peers, NHPC is declining, while Tata Power, Adani Energy Solutions, and Torrent Power are experiencing gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.11% and -0.05% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Tata Power434.554.250.99464.3201.75138925.28
Adani Energy Solutions1027.455.550.541250.0686.9114611.3
JSW Energy605.355.250.87651.55240.099350.75
NHPC98.73-0.22-0.22115.8442.5599174.63
Torrent Power1376.016.31.21633.1521.766132.87
15 May 2024, 11:06 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 507.0, 16.32% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 235.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 600.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5554
    Buy0000
    Hold1000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell4444
15 May 2024, 10:54 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 160.62% higher than yesterday

JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: JSW Energy's trading volume until 10 AM is 160.62% higher than the previous day, while the price is at 605.65, reflecting a 0.92% increase. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial factor for trend analysis. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 10:33 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: JSW Energy touched a high of 620.05 & a low of 605.1 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1616.4Support 1601.45
Resistance 2625.7Support 2595.8
Resistance 3631.35Support 3586.5
15 May 2024, 10:11 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates:

15 May 2024, 09:54 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: Today, JSW Energy's stock price increased by 2.28% to reach 613.8, in line with the gains seen by its industry counterparts like Tata Power, Adani Energy Solutions, NHPC, and Torrent Power. The broader market indices Nifty and Sensex also showed positive movement, with gains of 0.17% and 0.23% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Tata Power436.05.71.32464.3201.75139388.84
Adani Energy Solutions1033.211.31.111250.0686.9115252.7
JSW Energy613.813.72.28651.55240.0100737.57
NHPC99.420.470.47115.8442.5599867.74
Torrent Power1364.04.30.321633.1521.765556.13
15 May 2024, 09:34 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: JSW Energy trading at ₹618.75, up 3.11% from yesterday's ₹600.1

JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of JSW Energy has surpassed the first resistance of 612.25 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 623.6. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 623.6 then there can be further positive price movement.

15 May 2024, 09:20 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: The share price of JSW Energy has increased by 4.97% and is currently trading at 629.95. Over the past year, JSW Energy's share price has surged by 134.21% to 629.95, outperforming the Nifty index which rose by 20.76% to 22217.85 in the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.68%
3 Months20.52%
6 Months52.83%
YTD46.61%
1 Year134.21%
15 May 2024, 09:06 AM IST MSCI May 2024 rejig: JSW Energy, Canara Bank among 13 additions; Paytm, Berger Paints among 3 exclusions

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/msci-may-2024-rejig-jsw-energy-canara-bank-among-13-additions-paytm-berger-paints-among-3-exclusions-11715740889342.html

15 May 2024, 08:48 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for JSW Energy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1612.25Support 1581.45
Resistance 2623.6Support 2562.0
Resistance 3643.05Support 3550.65
15 May 2024, 08:35 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 507.0, 15.51% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 235.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 600.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5554
    Buy0000
    Hold1000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell4444
15 May 2024, 08:20 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5258 k

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 16.78% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 139 k.

15 May 2024, 08:04 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy closed at ₹574.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 604.15 & 573.35 yesterday to end at 574.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.