JSW Energy Share Price Highlights : JSW Energy closed today at 598, down -0.35% from yesterday's 600.1

JSW Energy Share Price Highlights : JSW Energy's stock opened at ₹578.55 and closed at ₹574.3 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹604.15, while the lowest was ₹573.35. The market capitalization stood at ₹104,675.71 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹651.55 and a 52-week low of ₹240. The BSE trading volume for the day was 139,427 shares.
JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: JSW Energy has a 0.64% MF holding & 13.34% FII holding as per filings in the april quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 0.41% in january to 0.64% in april quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 8.37% in january to 13.34% in april quarter.
JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: JSW Energy's ROE for the most recent fiscal year is 8.73%. The return on investment value in the last fiscal year was 3.81%. Consensus estimates project the ROE for the current fiscal year to be 9.14% and 12.01% for the upcoming fiscal year.
JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: JSW Energy has shown an EPS growth of 29.36% and a revenue growth of 18.39% over the past three years. In the last twelve months, the company generated a revenue of 114859.10 cr, which is slightly higher than the revenue from the previous fiscal year. The company is projected to have a revenue growth of -0.43% and a profit growth of 23.51% in the upcoming quarter 4.
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹507.0, 15.22% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹235.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹600.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|4
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: Today, JSW Energy's stock price dropped by 0.35% to reach ₹598, while its counterparts are showing a mixed trend. NHPC is witnessing a decline, whereas Tata Power, Adani Energy Solutions, and Torrent Power are experiencing an upward movement. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.08% and 0.16% each, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Tata Power
|431.45
|1.15
|0.27
|464.3
|201.75
|137934.21
|Adani Energy Solutions
|1023.0
|1.1
|0.11
|1250.0
|686.9
|114114.9
|JSW Energy
|598.0
|-2.1
|-0.35
|651.55
|240.0
|98144.46
|NHPC
|97.39
|-1.56
|-1.58
|115.84
|42.55
|97828.59
|Torrent Power
|1364.2
|4.5
|0.33
|1633.1
|521.7
|65565.74
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy stock traded at a low of ₹593.3 and a high of ₹635.25 on the current day.
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy share price closed the day at ₹598 - a 0.35% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 625.3 , 651.25 , 667.25. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 583.35 , 567.35 , 541.4.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of JSW Energy until 3 PM today is 32.16% higher compared to yesterday, while the price is at ₹598, showing a slight increase of -0.35%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.
JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: JSW Energy share price is at ₹599.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹581.45 and ₹612.25 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹581.45 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 612.25 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of JSW Energy share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|563.36
|10 Days
|594.87
|20 Days
|605.01
|50 Days
|550.39
|100 Days
|505.66
|300 Days
|442.58
JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: The volume of JSW Energy traded by 2 PM is 56.15% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹600.05, showing a slight increase of -0.01%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for trend analysis. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may signal further price declines.
JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 602.42 and 598.72 levels in the past hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 598.72 and selling near the hourly resistance at 602.42.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|603.67
|Support 1
|598.67
|Resistance 2
|606.33
|Support 2
|596.33
|Resistance 3
|608.67
|Support 3
|593.67
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy share price is at ₹603 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹581.45 and ₹612.25 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹581.45 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 612.25 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of JSW Energy until 1 PM has increased by 67.32% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently trading at ₹600, showing a slight increase of -0.02%. Monitoring both volume and price is crucial for analyzing market trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher trading volume indicates a strong upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 603.67 and 597.37 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider using rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 597.37 and selling near the hourly resistance at 603.67.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|602.42
|Support 1
|598.72
|Resistance 2
|604.58
|Support 2
|597.18
|Resistance 3
|606.12
|Support 3
|595.02
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy stock's low price for the day was ₹598.7 and the high price was ₹635.25.
JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of JSW Energy until 12 AM has increased by 71.30% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹600.1 with no change. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key factor in analyzing market trends. A rise in price accompanied by a higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with increased volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.
JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 607.63 and 597.63 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider using rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 597.63 and selling near the hourly resistance at 607.63.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|603.67
|Support 1
|597.37
|Resistance 2
|607.48
|Support 2
|594.88
|Resistance 3
|609.97
|Support 3
|591.07
JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of JSW Energy share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|563.36
|10 Days
|594.87
|20 Days
|605.01
|50 Days
|550.39
|100 Days
|505.66
|300 Days
|442.58
JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: JSW Energy share price is at ₹600 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹581.45 and ₹612.25 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹581.45 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 612.25 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The volume of JSW Energy traded by 11 AM is 82.64% higher than yesterday, with the price currently at ₹599.85, showing a slight increase of -0.04%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume could signal a potential further decrease in prices.
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy reached a high of 609.0 and a low of 599.0 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 601.45 (Support level 1), suggesting bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support at 595.8 and 586.5.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|607.63
|Support 1
|597.63
|Resistance 2
|613.32
|Support 2
|593.32
|Resistance 3
|617.63
|Support 3
|587.63
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy share price is at ₹603.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹581.45 and ₹612.25 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹581.45 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 612.25 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: Today, JSW Energy's share price rose by 0.87% to reach ₹605.35. Among its peers, NHPC is declining, while Tata Power, Adani Energy Solutions, and Torrent Power are experiencing gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.11% and -0.05% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Tata Power
|434.55
|4.25
|0.99
|464.3
|201.75
|138925.28
|Adani Energy Solutions
|1027.45
|5.55
|0.54
|1250.0
|686.9
|114611.3
|JSW Energy
|605.35
|5.25
|0.87
|651.55
|240.0
|99350.75
|NHPC
|98.73
|-0.22
|-0.22
|115.84
|42.55
|99174.63
|Torrent Power
|1376.0
|16.3
|1.2
|1633.1
|521.7
|66132.87
JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: JSW Energy's trading volume until 10 AM is 160.62% higher than the previous day, while the price is at ₹605.65, reflecting a 0.92% increase. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial factor for trend analysis. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.
JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: JSW Energy touched a high of 620.05 & a low of 605.1 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|616.4
|Support 1
|601.45
|Resistance 2
|625.7
|Support 2
|595.8
|Resistance 3
|631.35
|Support 3
|586.5
JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: Today, JSW Energy's stock price increased by 2.28% to reach ₹613.8, in line with the gains seen by its industry counterparts like Tata Power, Adani Energy Solutions, NHPC, and Torrent Power. The broader market indices Nifty and Sensex also showed positive movement, with gains of 0.17% and 0.23% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Tata Power
|436.0
|5.7
|1.32
|464.3
|201.75
|139388.84
|Adani Energy Solutions
|1033.2
|11.3
|1.11
|1250.0
|686.9
|115252.7
|JSW Energy
|613.8
|13.7
|2.28
|651.55
|240.0
|100737.57
|NHPC
|99.42
|0.47
|0.47
|115.84
|42.55
|99867.74
|Torrent Power
|1364.0
|4.3
|0.32
|1633.1
|521.7
|65556.13
JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of JSW Energy has surpassed the first resistance of ₹612.25 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹623.6. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹623.6 then there can be further positive price movement.
JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: The share price of JSW Energy has increased by 4.97% and is currently trading at ₹629.95. Over the past year, JSW Energy's share price has surged by 134.21% to ₹629.95, outperforming the Nifty index which rose by 20.76% to 22217.85 in the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.68%
|3 Months
|20.52%
|6 Months
|52.83%
|YTD
|46.61%
|1 Year
|134.21%
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for JSW Energy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|612.25
|Support 1
|581.45
|Resistance 2
|623.6
|Support 2
|562.0
|Resistance 3
|643.05
|Support 3
|550.65
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 16.78% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 139 k.
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹604.15 & ₹573.35 yesterday to end at ₹574.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
