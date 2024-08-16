Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

JSW Energy share price Today Live Updates : JSW Energy Stock Surges in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:34 AM IST Trade
Livemint

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW Energy stock price went up today, 16 Aug 2024, by 1.11 %. The stock closed at 645.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 652.75 per share. Investors should monitor JSW Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, JSW Energy opened at 684.4 and closed at 671.95. The stock reached a high of 684.4 and a low of 642. With a market capitalization of 112620.43 crore, it traded a volume of 99378 shares on the BSE. The company's 52-week high and low are 752.4 and 340, respectively.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Aug 2024, 09:34 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: JSW Energy trading at ₹652.75, up 1.11% from yesterday's ₹645.6

JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: JSW Energy share price is at 652.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 630.27 and 672.67 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 630.27 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 672.67 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 Aug 2024, 09:17 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy's share price has increased by 1.32% and is currently trading at 654.15. Over the past year, JSW Energy's share price has surged by 86.02% to 654.15. In the same one-year period, the Nifty index has risen by 24.04% to 24,143.75.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-6.38%
3 Months-0.35%
6 Months34.66%
YTD57.91%
1 Year86.02%
16 Aug 2024, 08:46 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for JSW Energy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1672.67Support 1630.27
Resistance 2699.73Support 2614.93
Resistance 3715.07Support 3587.87
16 Aug 2024, 08:31 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 684.0, 5.95% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 312.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 840.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2245
    Buy1110
    Hold4421
    Sell1110
    Strong Sell3334
16 Aug 2024, 08:20 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3148 k

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 19.34% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 99 k.

16 Aug 2024, 08:02 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy closed at ₹671.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 684.4 & 642 yesterday to end at 645.6. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.