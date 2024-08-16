JSW Energy share price Today Live Updates : JSW Energy Stock Surges in Today's Trading

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, JSW Energy opened at ₹684.4 and closed at ₹671.95. The stock reached a high of ₹684.4 and a low of ₹642. With a market capitalization of 112620.43 crore, it traded a volume of 99378 shares on the BSE. The company's 52-week high and low are ₹752.4 and ₹340, respectively.
JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: JSW Energy share price is at ₹652.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹630.27 and ₹672.67 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹630.27 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 672.67 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy's share price has increased by 1.32% and is currently trading at ₹654.15. Over the past year, JSW Energy's share price has surged by 86.02% to ₹654.15. In the same one-year period, the Nifty index has risen by 24.04% to 24,143.75.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-6.38%
|3 Months
|-0.35%
|6 Months
|34.66%
|YTD
|57.91%
|1 Year
|86.02%
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for JSW Energy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|672.67
|Support 1
|630.27
|Resistance 2
|699.73
|Support 2
|614.93
|Resistance 3
|715.07
|Support 3
|587.87
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹684.0, 5.95% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹312.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹840.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|4
|5
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Hold
|4
|4
|2
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|4
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 19.34% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 99 k.
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹684.4 & ₹642 yesterday to end at ₹645.6. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.