JSW Energy Share Price Live blog for 16 Dec 2024

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, JSW Energy opened at ₹679.65 and closed at ₹685.35, marking a notable increase. The stock reached a high of ₹683.95 and a low of ₹664.15 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹118,420.9 crore, the stock remains below its 52-week high of ₹804.95 and above its 52-week low of ₹397.7. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 126,230 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for JSW Energy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|686.58
|Support 1
|666.78
|Resistance 2
|695.17
|Support 2
|655.57
|Resistance 3
|706.38
|Support 3
|646.98
JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹731.0, 7.75% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹330.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹885.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 30.24% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1909 k & BSE volume was 126 k.
JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹683.95 & ₹664.15 yesterday to end at ₹678.45. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend