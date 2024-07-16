JSW Energy Share Price Live blog for 16 Jul 2024

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW Energy's stock opened at ₹724.55 and closed at ₹713.25 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹724.55 and the low was ₹699. The market capitalization stood at ₹125,624.81 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹752.4 and ₹282.05 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 156,583 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹570.0, 20.86% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹275.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹750.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|5
|5
|Buy
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Hold
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Sell
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|4
|4
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 45.15% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1560 k & BSE volume was 156 k.
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹724.55 & ₹699 yesterday to end at ₹720.2. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.