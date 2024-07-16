Hello User
JSW Energy Share Price Live blog for 16 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW Energy stock price went up today, 16 Jul 2024, by 0.97 %. The stock closed at 713.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 720.2 per share. Investors should monitor JSW Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW Energy's stock opened at 724.55 and closed at 713.25 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 724.55 and the low was 699. The market capitalization stood at 125,624.81 crore. The 52-week high and low were 752.4 and 282.05 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 156,583 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jul 2024, 08:30 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 570.0, 20.86% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 275.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 750.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4455
    Buy1100
    Hold2110
    Sell1100
    Strong Sell3344
16 Jul 2024, 08:18 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy volume yesterday was 1716 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 3129 k

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 45.15% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1560 k & BSE volume was 156 k.

16 Jul 2024, 08:04 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy closed at ₹713.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 724.55 & 699 yesterday to end at 720.2. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

