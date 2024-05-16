Active Stocks
JSW Energy Share Price Highlights : JSW Energy closed today at ₹594, down -0.67% from yesterday's ₹598

47 min read . Updated: 16 May 2024, 08:05 PM IST
Livemint

JSW Energy Share Price Highlights : JSW Energy stock price went down today, 16 May 2024, by -0.67 %. The stock closed at 598 per share. The stock is currently trading at 594 per share. Investors should monitor JSW Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JSW Energy Share Price Highlights Premium
JSW Energy Share Price Highlights

JSW Energy Share Price Highlights : JSW Energy had a volatile trading day with an open price of 604.65 and a close price of 600.10. The stock reached a high of 635.25 and a low of 593.30. The market capitalization stood at 104,309.41 crore. The 52-week high was 651.55 and the low was 240. The BSE volume for the day was 479,672 shares.

16 May 2024, 08:05:57 PM IST

JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information

JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: JSW Energy has a 0.64% MF holding & 13.34% FII holding as per filings in the april quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 0.41% in january to 0.64% in april quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 8.37% in january to 13.34% in april quarter.

16 May 2024, 07:32:18 PM IST

JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: JSW Energy reported a ROE of 8.73% in the most recent fiscal year and a return on investment of 3.81% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 9.14% and 12.01% respectively.

16 May 2024, 07:02:32 PM IST

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: Financial performance

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy has shown an EPS growth of 29.36% and a revenue growth of 18.39% over the past 3 years. In the most recent twelve months, the company generated a revenue of 114859.10 crore, which is slightly higher than the revenue of the previous fiscal year. The company is expected to experience a slight decrease of 0.43% in revenue growth and an increase of 23.51% in profit for the fourth quarter.

16 May 2024, 06:34:25 PM IST

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 507.0, 14.65% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 235.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 600.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5554
    Buy0000
    Hold1100
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell4444
16 May 2024, 06:11:54 PM IST

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: Today, JSW Energy's stock price dropped by 0.67% to reach 594, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Torrent Power is declining, whereas Tata Power, Adani Energy Solutions, and NHPC are all showing an upward trend. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 0.92% and 0.93% each, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Tata Power433.92.450.57464.3201.75138717.48
Adani Energy Solutions1032.3511.41.121250.0686.9115157.89
JSW Energy594.0-4.0-0.67651.55240.097487.97
NHPC98.170.780.8115.8442.5598612.11
Torrent Power1340.0-26.15-1.911633.1521.764402.65
16 May 2024, 05:34:29 PM IST

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy share price live: Today's Price range

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy stock's low price today was 590.55, and the high price was 612.20.

16 May 2024, 03:55:26 PM IST

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 3 PM is -42.87% lower than yesterday

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The volume of JSW Energy traded until 3 PM is 42.87% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 594, down by 0.67%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume may signal a further decline in prices.

16 May 2024, 03:50:15 PM IST

JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: JSW Energy closed today at ₹594, down -0.67% from yesterday's ₹598

JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: JSW Energy share price closed the day at 594 - a 0.67% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 606.98 , 620.42 , 628.63. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 585.33 , 577.12 , 563.68.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

16 May 2024, 03:38:12 PM IST

JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates:

16 May 2024, 03:10:52 PM IST

JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: JSW Energy trading at ₹591.8, down -1.04% from yesterday's ₹598

JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: JSW Energy share price is at 591.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 583.35 and 625.3 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 583.35 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 625.3 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 May 2024, 03:00:37 PM IST

JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days566.61
10 Days594.56
20 Days603.61
50 Days552.69
100 Days507.21
300 Days444.12
16 May 2024, 02:56:42 PM IST

JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: JSW Energy Short Term and Long Term Trends

JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of JSW Energy share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish

16 May 2024, 02:48:37 PM IST

JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -52.43% lower than yesterday

JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: The volume of JSW Energy traded until 2 PM is 52.43% lower than yesterday, with the price at 591.3, down by 1.12%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for studying trends. A positive price movement with a higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with a higher volume could indicate further price declines.

16 May 2024, 02:43:32 PM IST

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy reached a peak of 597.2 and a trough of 591.6 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 593.3 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider decreasing long positions and monitoring for additional support at 589.3 and 584.0.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1595.47Support 1589.87
Resistance 2599.13Support 2587.93
Resistance 3601.07Support 3584.27
16 May 2024, 02:16:04 PM IST

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 507.0, 14.5% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 235.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 600.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5554
    Buy0000
    Hold1100
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell4444
16 May 2024, 02:01:42 PM IST

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy trading at ₹594.45, down -0.59% from yesterday's ₹598

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy share price is at 594.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 583.35 and 625.3 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 583.35 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 625.3 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 May 2024, 01:45:06 PM IST

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is -54.95% lower than yesterday

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The volume of JSW Energy traded until 1 PM is 54.95% lower than yesterday. The price is currently trading at 596.5, a decrease of 0.25%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a further decline in prices.

16 May 2024, 01:33:45 PM IST

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 600.57 and 596.77 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 596.77 and selling near the hourly resistance of 600.57.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1602.6Support 1593.3
Resistance 2607.9Support 2589.3
Resistance 3611.9Support 3584.0
16 May 2024, 01:01:24 PM IST

JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: JSW Energy share price live: Today's Price range

JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: JSW Energy stock's price fluctuated today with a low of 595.05 and a high of 612.20.

16 May 2024, 12:49:28 PM IST

JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -61.44% lower than yesterday

JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: The volume of JSW Energy traded until 12 AM has decreased by 61.44% compared to yesterday, while the price was trading at 600.55, a decrease of 0.43%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.

16 May 2024, 12:39:48 PM IST

JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 600.58 and 594.68 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 594.68 and selling near the hourly resistance of 600.58.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1600.57Support 1596.77
Resistance 2602.23Support 2594.63
Resistance 3604.37Support 3592.97
16 May 2024, 12:28:15 PM IST

JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days566.61
10 Days594.56
20 Days603.61
50 Days552.69
100 Days507.21
300 Days444.12
16 May 2024, 12:26:01 PM IST

JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: JSW Energy Short Term and Long Term Trends

JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of JSW Energy share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

16 May 2024, 12:10:54 PM IST

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy trading at ₹597.25, down -0.13% from yesterday's ₹598

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy share price is at 597.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 583.35 and 625.3 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 583.35 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 625.3 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 May 2024, 11:45:02 AM IST

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -62.40% lower than yesterday

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: As of 11 AM, the volume traded for JSW Energy is 62.40% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 597.4, down by 0.1%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.

16 May 2024, 11:34:31 AM IST

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 608.65 and 595.2 in the past hour. Traders could possibly consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 595.2 and selling near the hourly resistance at 608.65.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1600.58Support 1594.68
Resistance 2603.72Support 2591.92
Resistance 3606.48Support 3588.78
16 May 2024, 11:28:44 AM IST

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy trading at ₹597.35, down -0.11% from yesterday's ₹598

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy share price is at 597.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 583.35 and 625.3 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 583.35 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 625.3 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 May 2024, 11:20:29 AM IST

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: Today, JSW Energy's stock price dropped by 0.2% to reach 596.8, while its industry counterparts are experiencing a mixed performance. While Tata Power, Adani Energy Solutions, and Torrent Power are declining, NHPC, another peer, is showing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.09% and 0.36% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Tata Power429.6-1.85-0.43464.3201.75137342.77
Adani Energy Solutions1020.8-0.15-0.011250.0686.9113869.49
JSW Energy596.8-1.2-0.2651.55240.097947.51
NHPC98.290.90.92115.8442.5598732.65
Torrent Power1361.1-5.05-0.371633.1521.765416.75
16 May 2024, 11:00:02 AM IST

JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 507.0, 15.15% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 235.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 600.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5554
    Buy0000
    Hold1100
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell4444
16 May 2024, 10:47:14 AM IST

JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -66.13% lower than yesterday

JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: JSW Energy's trading volume until 10 AM is down by 66.13% compared to yesterday, while the price is at 599.5, a decrease of 0.25%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key metric for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume could signal a potential further decrease in prices.

16 May 2024, 10:33:34 AM IST

JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: JSW Energy touched a high of 611.2 & a low of 597.75 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1608.65Support 1595.2
Resistance 2616.65Support 2589.75
Resistance 3622.1Support 3581.75
16 May 2024, 10:13:17 AM IST

JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates:

16 May 2024, 09:52:19 AM IST

JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: The share price of JSW Energy rose by 0.33% today to reach 599.95, while its peer companies are experiencing mixed results. Adani Energy Solutions and Torrent Power are declining, whereas Tata Power and NHPC are seeing an upward trend. The benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, are up by 0.3% and 0.23% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Tata Power431.950.50.12464.3201.75138094.06
Adani Energy Solutions1020.85-0.1-0.011250.0686.9113875.07
JSW Energy599.951.950.33651.55240.098464.49
NHPC98.851.461.5115.8442.5599295.17
Torrent Power1365.15-1.0-0.071633.1521.765611.4
16 May 2024, 09:30:52 AM IST

JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: JSW Energy trading at ₹608.5, up 1.76% from yesterday's ₹598

JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: JSW Energy share price is at 608.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 583.35 and 625.3 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 583.35 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 625.3 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 May 2024, 09:16:26 AM IST

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The share price of JSW Energy has increased by 0.88% and is currently trading at 603.25. Over the past year, JSW Energy's shares have surged by 134.62% to reach 603.25. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.66% to 22200.55 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week7.32%
3 Months22.68%
6 Months49.55%
YTD46.2%
1 Year134.62%
16 May 2024, 08:50:28 AM IST

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for JSW Energy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1625.3Support 1583.35
Resistance 2651.25Support 2567.35
Resistance 3667.25Support 3541.4
16 May 2024, 08:31:10 AM IST

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 507.0, 15.22% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 235.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 600.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5554
    Buy0000
    Hold1100
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell4444
16 May 2024, 08:22:33 AM IST

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5563 k

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 45.9% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 479 k.

16 May 2024, 08:00:14 AM IST

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy closed at ₹600.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 635.25 & 593.3 yesterday to end at 600.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

