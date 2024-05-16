JSW Energy Share Price Highlights : JSW Energy closed today at 594, down -0.67% from yesterday's 598

JSW Energy Share Price Highlights : JSW Energy had a volatile trading day with an open price of ₹604.65 and a close price of ₹600.10. The stock reached a high of ₹635.25 and a low of ₹593.30. The market capitalization stood at ₹104,309.41 crore. The 52-week high was ₹651.55 and the low was ₹240. The BSE volume for the day was 479,672 shares.
JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: JSW Energy has a 0.64% MF holding & 13.34% FII holding as per filings in the april quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 0.41% in january to 0.64% in april quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 8.37% in january to 13.34% in april quarter.
JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: JSW Energy reported a ROE of 8.73% in the most recent fiscal year and a return on investment of 3.81% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 9.14% and 12.01% respectively.
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy has shown an EPS growth of 29.36% and a revenue growth of 18.39% over the past 3 years. In the most recent twelve months, the company generated a revenue of 114859.10 crore, which is slightly higher than the revenue of the previous fiscal year. The company is expected to experience a slight decrease of 0.43% in revenue growth and an increase of 23.51% in profit for the fourth quarter.
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹507.0, 14.65% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹235.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹600.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|4
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: Today, JSW Energy's stock price dropped by 0.67% to reach ₹594, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Torrent Power is declining, whereas Tata Power, Adani Energy Solutions, and NHPC are all showing an upward trend. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 0.92% and 0.93% each, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Tata Power
|433.9
|2.45
|0.57
|464.3
|201.75
|138717.48
|Adani Energy Solutions
|1032.35
|11.4
|1.12
|1250.0
|686.9
|115157.89
|JSW Energy
|594.0
|-4.0
|-0.67
|651.55
|240.0
|97487.97
|NHPC
|98.17
|0.78
|0.8
|115.84
|42.55
|98612.11
|Torrent Power
|1340.0
|-26.15
|-1.91
|1633.1
|521.7
|64402.65
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy stock's low price today was ₹590.55, and the high price was ₹612.20.
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The volume of JSW Energy traded until 3 PM is 42.87% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹594, down by 0.67%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume may signal a further decline in prices.
JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: JSW Energy share price closed the day at ₹594 - a 0.67% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 606.98 , 620.42 , 628.63. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 585.33 , 577.12 , 563.68.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: JSW Energy share price is at ₹591.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹583.35 and ₹625.3 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹583.35 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 625.3 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|566.61
|10 Days
|594.56
|20 Days
|603.61
|50 Days
|552.69
|100 Days
|507.21
|300 Days
|444.12
JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of JSW Energy share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish
JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: The volume of JSW Energy traded until 2 PM is 52.43% lower than yesterday, with the price at ₹591.3, down by 1.12%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for studying trends. A positive price movement with a higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with a higher volume could indicate further price declines.
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy share price is at ₹594.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹583.35 and ₹625.3 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹583.35 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 625.3 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The volume of JSW Energy traded until 1 PM is 54.95% lower than yesterday. The price is currently trading at ₹596.5, a decrease of 0.25%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a further decline in prices.
JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: JSW Energy stock's price fluctuated today with a low of ₹595.05 and a high of ₹612.20.
JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: The volume of JSW Energy traded until 12 AM has decreased by 61.44% compared to yesterday, while the price was trading at ₹600.55, a decrease of 0.43%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|566.61
|10 Days
|594.56
|20 Days
|603.61
|50 Days
|552.69
|100 Days
|507.21
|300 Days
|444.12
JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of JSW Energy share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy share price is at ₹597.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹583.35 and ₹625.3 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹583.35 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 625.3 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: As of 11 AM, the volume traded for JSW Energy is 62.40% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹597.4, down by 0.1%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy share price is at ₹597.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹583.35 and ₹625.3 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹583.35 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 625.3 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: JSW Energy's trading volume until 10 AM is down by 66.13% compared to yesterday, while the price is at ₹599.5, a decrease of 0.25%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key metric for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume could signal a potential further decrease in prices.
JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: JSW Energy share price is at ₹608.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹583.35 and ₹625.3 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹583.35 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 625.3 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The share price of JSW Energy has increased by 0.88% and is currently trading at ₹603.25. Over the past year, JSW Energy's shares have surged by 134.62% to reach ₹603.25. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.66% to 22200.55 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|7.32%
|3 Months
|22.68%
|6 Months
|49.55%
|YTD
|46.2%
|1 Year
|134.62%
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for JSW Energy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|625.3
|Support 1
|583.35
|Resistance 2
|651.25
|Support 2
|567.35
|Resistance 3
|667.25
|Support 3
|541.4
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 45.9% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 479 k.
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹635.25 & ₹593.3 yesterday to end at ₹600.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
