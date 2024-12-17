Explore
LIVE UPDATES

JSW Energy share price Today Live Updates : JSW Energy Sees Positive Trading Momentum Today

2 min read . Updated: 17 Dec 2024, 09:36 AM IST
Livemint

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW Energy stock price went up today, 17 Dec 2024, by 0.45 %. The stock closed at 688.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 691.2 per share. Investors should monitor JSW Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, JSW Energy opened at 683.75 and closed at 678.45, experiencing a high of 699.3 and a low of 683.05. The company's market capitalization stood at 120,227.1 crore. Over the past year, JSW Energy reached a 52-week high of 804.95 and a 52-week low of 397.7. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 80,116 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Dec 2024, 09:36:59 AM IST

JSW Energy Live Updates: JSW Energy trading at ₹691.2, up 0.45% from yesterday's ₹688.1

JSW Energy Live Updates: JSW Energy share price is at 691.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 679.6 and 695.85 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 679.6 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 695.85 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 Dec 2024, 09:23:26 AM IST

JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: The share price of JSW Energy has increased by 0.49% today, currently trading at 691.50. Over the past year, the shares have appreciated by 58.47%, reaching 691.50. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 15.17%, reaching 24,584.80 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.04%
3 Months-9.36%
6 Months0.78%
YTD68.43%
1 Year58.47%
17 Dec 2024, 08:45:34 AM IST

JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for JSW Energy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1695.85Support 1679.6
Resistance 2705.7Support 2673.2
Resistance 3712.1Support 3663.35
17 Dec 2024, 08:34:18 AM IST

JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 731.0, 6.23% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 330.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 885.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3332
    Buy3331
    Hold4444
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell1112
17 Dec 2024, 08:18:09 AM IST

JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: JSW Energy volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2976 k

JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 19.49% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 80 k.

17 Dec 2024, 08:01:38 AM IST

JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: JSW Energy closed at ₹678.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 699.3 & 683.05 yesterday to end at 688.1. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.

