JSW Energy share price Today Live Updates : JSW Energy Sees Positive Trading Momentum Today

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, JSW Energy opened at ₹683.75 and closed at ₹678.45, experiencing a high of ₹699.3 and a low of ₹683.05. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹120,227.1 crore. Over the past year, JSW Energy reached a 52-week high of ₹804.95 and a 52-week low of ₹397.7. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 80,116 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
JSW Energy Live Updates: JSW Energy share price is at ₹691.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹679.6 and ₹695.85 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹679.6 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 695.85 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: The share price of JSW Energy has increased by 0.49% today, currently trading at ₹691.50. Over the past year, the shares have appreciated by 58.47%, reaching ₹691.50. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 15.17%, reaching 24,584.80 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.04%
|3 Months
|-9.36%
|6 Months
|0.78%
|YTD
|68.43%
|1 Year
|58.47%
JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for JSW Energy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|695.85
|Support 1
|679.6
|Resistance 2
|705.7
|Support 2
|673.2
|Resistance 3
|712.1
|Support 3
|663.35
JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹731.0, 6.23% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹330.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹885.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 19.49% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 80 k.
JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹699.3 & ₹683.05 yesterday to end at ₹688.1. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.