JSW Energy Share Price Highlights : JSW Energy closed today at ₹592.9, down -0.19% from yesterday's ₹594

JSW Energy Share Price Highlights : JSW Energy's stock opened at ₹601.1 and closed at ₹598 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹612.2 and the low was ₹590.55. The market capitalization stands at ₹103,611.68 crore. The 52-week high and low are ₹651.55 and ₹240 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 139,041 shares traded.
Disclaimer
JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information
JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: JSW Energy has a 0.64% MF holding & 13.34% FII holding as per filings in the april quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 0.41% in january to 0.64% in april quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 8.37% in january to 13.34% in april quarter.
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: Return metrics and efficiency
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy had a ROE of 8.73% in the most recent fiscal year. The return on investment value was 3.81% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 9.14% and 12.01% respectively.
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: Financial performance
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy has shown an EPS growth of 29.36% and a revenue growth of 18.39% in the past 3 years. In the last twelve months, the company's revenue was 114859.10 cr, which is slightly higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is expected to experience a slight decrease in revenue growth of -0.43% and an increase in profit growth of 23.51% for the fourth quarter.
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹507.0, 14.49% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹235.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹600.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|4
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The current trading price of JSW Energy shares is down by 0.19% at ₹592.9, while its competitors like Tata Power, Adani Energy Solutions, NHPC, and Torrent Power are seeing gains today. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.28% and 0.34% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Tata Power
|436.3
|2.4
|0.55
|464.3
|201.75
|139484.75
|Adani Energy Solutions
|1033.0
|0.65
|0.06
|1250.0
|686.9
|115230.39
|JSW Energy
|592.9
|-1.1
|-0.19
|651.55
|240.0
|97307.44
|NHPC
|99.24
|1.07
|1.09
|115.84
|42.55
|99686.93
|Torrent Power
|1382.1
|43.75
|3.27
|1633.1
|521.7
|66426.05
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy share price live: Today's Price range
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy stock's low price for the day was ₹589.25 and the high price was ₹609.35.
JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: JSW Energy closed today at ₹592.9, down -0.19% from yesterday's ₹594
JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: JSW Energy share price closed the day at ₹592.9 - a 0.19% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 603.15 , 616.3 , 623.25. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 583.05 , 576.1 , 562.95.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates:
JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: JSW Energy trading at ₹597.6, up 0.61% from yesterday's ₹594
JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: JSW Energy share price is at ₹597.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹585.33 and ₹606.98 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹585.33 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 606.98 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: JSW Energy Short Term and Long Term Trends
JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of JSW Energy share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|574.78
|10 Days
|591.39
|20 Days
|602.84
|50 Days
|554.89
|100 Days
|508.64
|300 Days
|445.65
JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -17.00% lower than yesterday
JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: The volume of JSW Energy traded until 2 PM is 17.00% lower than yesterday, while the price is trading at ₹595.85, a decrease of 0.31%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with a higher volume indicates a sustainable upmove, whereas a negative price movement with a higher volume could signal further decline in prices.
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy reached a peak of 603.4 and a low of 597.3 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price fell below important hourly resistances of 599.03 and 597.87, suggesting notable selling pressure. Traders might consider selling their current holdings, while new investors may want to assess the possibility of a reversal if the stock is oversold on an hourly basis.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|601.87
|Support 1
|595.77
|Resistance 2
|605.68
|Support 2
|593.48
|Resistance 3
|607.97
|Support 3
|589.67
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹507.0, 15.22% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹235.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹600.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|4
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy trading at ₹599.9, up 0.99% from yesterday's ₹594
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy share price is at ₹599.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹585.33 and ₹606.98 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹585.33 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 606.98 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is -18.77% lower than yesterday
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The volume of JSW Energy traded by 1 PM is 18.77% lower than yesterday, while the price has dropped by 1.21% to ₹601.2. Volume traded is a crucial factor, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a further decline in prices.
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 603.92 and 600.27 levels over the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near hourly support at 600.27 and selling near hourly resistance at 603.92.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|601.78
|Support 1
|599.03
|Resistance 2
|603.37
|Support 2
|597.87
|Resistance 3
|604.53
|Support 3
|596.28
JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: JSW Energy share price live: Today's Price range
JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: JSW Energy stock's high price today was ₹609.35 and the low price was ₹593.7.
JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -9.95% lower than yesterday
JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: As of 12 AM, the volume of JSW Energy traded has decreased by 9.95% compared to yesterday, while the price has dropped by 1.3% to ₹601.7. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a lasting upward trend, while a decrease in price with higher volume could signal a further drop in prices.
JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: JSW Energy reached a high of 605.1 and a low of 601.45 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 601.82 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider decreasing long positions and monitoring for additional support levels at 599.08 and 595.82.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|603.92
|Support 1
|600.27
|Resistance 2
|606.33
|Support 2
|599.03
|Resistance 3
|607.57
|Support 3
|596.62
JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: JSW Energy Short Term and Long Term Trends
JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of JSW Energy share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|574.78
|10 Days
|591.39
|20 Days
|602.84
|50 Days
|554.89
|100 Days
|508.64
|300 Days
|445.65
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy trading at ₹602.55, up 1.44% from yesterday's ₹594
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy share price is at ₹602.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹585.33 and ₹606.98 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹585.33 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 606.98 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -6.98% lower than yesterday
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of JSW Energy by 11 AM is 6.98% lower than yesterday, while the price has dropped by 1.6% to ₹603.5. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial to identify trends. A positive price trend coupled with increased trading volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price decline.
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 612.07 and 600.12 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 600.12 and selling near the hourly resistance at 612.07.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|607.82
|Support 1
|601.82
|Resistance 2
|611.08
|Support 2
|599.08
|Resistance 3
|613.82
|Support 3
|595.82
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy trading at ₹603.75, up 1.64% from yesterday's ₹594
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy share price is at ₹603.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹585.33 and ₹606.98 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹585.33 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 606.98 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: Today, JSW Energy's stock price has increased by 1.71% to reach ₹604.15, following the upward trend of its industry counterparts. Companies like Tata Power, Adani Energy Solutions, NHPC, and Torrent Power are also experiencing growth. Additionally, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices have risen by 0.25% and 0.33% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Tata Power
|435.95
|2.05
|0.47
|464.3
|201.75
|139372.86
|Adani Energy Solutions
|1036.95
|4.6
|0.45
|1250.0
|686.9
|115671.01
|JSW Energy
|604.15
|10.15
|1.71
|651.55
|240.0
|99153.8
|NHPC
|98.87
|0.7
|0.71
|115.84
|42.55
|99315.26
|Torrent Power
|1376.35
|38.0
|2.84
|1633.1
|521.7
|66149.69
JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹507.0, 15.83% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹235.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹600.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|4
JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -11.93% lower than yesterday
JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: The volume of JSW Energy traded until 10 AM is down by 11.93% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹607, a decrease of 2.19%. Volume traded is a significant factor, along with price, in analyzing trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a lasting upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.
JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: JSW Energy touched a high of 609.35 & a low of 597.4 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|612.07
|Support 1
|600.12
|Resistance 2
|616.68
|Support 2
|592.78
|Resistance 3
|624.02
|Support 3
|588.17
JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates:
JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: Today, JSW Energy's stock price has increased by 0.97% to reach ₹599.75, in line with the positive movement of its industry counterparts. Other companies in the same sector, including Tata Power, Adani Energy Solutions, NHPC, and Torrent Power, are also experiencing an upward trend. However, the overall market indices, Nifty and Sensex, are down by -0.18% and -0.07% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Tata Power
|436.8
|2.9
|0.67
|464.3
|201.75
|139644.6
|Adani Energy Solutions
|1037.95
|5.6
|0.54
|1250.0
|686.9
|115782.56
|JSW Energy
|599.75
|5.75
|0.97
|651.55
|240.0
|98431.67
|NHPC
|99.1
|0.93
|0.95
|115.84
|42.55
|99546.29
|Torrent Power
|1371.55
|33.2
|2.48
|1633.1
|521.7
|65918.99
JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: JSW Energy trading at ₹603.3, up 1.57% from yesterday's ₹594
JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: JSW Energy share price is at ₹603.3 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹585.33 and ₹606.98 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹585.33 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 606.98 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The share price of JSW Energy has increased by 0.82% and is currently trading at ₹598.85. Over the past year, JSW Energy shares have seen a significant gain of 138.81% to reach ₹598.85. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 22.52% to 22403.85 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|11.9%
|3 Months
|20.03%
|6 Months
|49.68%
|YTD
|45.25%
|1 Year
|138.81%
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for JSW Energy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|606.98
|Support 1
|585.33
|Resistance 2
|620.42
|Support 2
|577.12
|Resistance 3
|628.63
|Support 3
|563.68
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹507.0, 14.65% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹235.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹600.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|4
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5558 k
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 16.5% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 139 k.
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy closed at ₹598 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹612.2 & ₹590.55 yesterday to end at ₹598. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!