Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

JSW Energy Share Price Highlights : JSW Energy closed today at 592.9, down -0.19% from yesterday's 594

46 min read . 08:05 PM IST Trade
Livemint

JSW Energy Share Price Highlights : JSW Energy stock price went down today, 17 May 2024, by -0.19 %. The stock closed at 594 per share. The stock is currently trading at 592.9 per share. Investors should monitor JSW Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JSW Energy Share Price Highlights

JSW Energy Share Price Highlights : JSW Energy's stock opened at 601.1 and closed at 598 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 612.2 and the low was 590.55. The market capitalization stands at 103,611.68 crore. The 52-week high and low are 651.55 and 240 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 139,041 shares traded.

Disclaimer

17 May 2024, 08:05 PM IST JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information

JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: JSW Energy has a 0.64% MF holding & 13.34% FII holding as per filings in the april quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 0.41% in january to 0.64% in april quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 8.37% in january to 13.34% in april quarter.

17 May 2024, 07:33 PM IST JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: Return metrics and efficiency

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy had a ROE of 8.73% in the most recent fiscal year. The return on investment value was 3.81% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 9.14% and 12.01% respectively.

17 May 2024, 07:10 PM IST JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: Financial performance

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy has shown an EPS growth of 29.36% and a revenue growth of 18.39% in the past 3 years. In the last twelve months, the company's revenue was 114859.10 cr, which is slightly higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is expected to experience a slight decrease in revenue growth of -0.43% and an increase in profit growth of 23.51% for the fourth quarter.

17 May 2024, 06:31 PM IST JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 507.0, 14.49% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 235.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 600.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5554
    Buy0000
    Hold1100
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell4444
17 May 2024, 06:08 PM IST JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The current trading price of JSW Energy shares is down by 0.19% at 592.9, while its competitors like Tata Power, Adani Energy Solutions, NHPC, and Torrent Power are seeing gains today. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.28% and 0.34% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Tata Power436.32.40.55464.3201.75139484.75
Adani Energy Solutions1033.00.650.061250.0686.9115230.39
JSW Energy592.9-1.1-0.19651.55240.097307.44
NHPC99.241.071.09115.8442.5599686.93
Torrent Power1382.143.753.271633.1521.766426.05
17 May 2024, 05:37 PM IST JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy share price live: Today's Price range

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy stock's low price for the day was 589.25 and the high price was 609.35.

17 May 2024, 03:53 PM IST JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: JSW Energy closed today at ₹592.9, down -0.19% from yesterday's ₹594

JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: JSW Energy share price closed the day at 592.9 - a 0.19% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 603.15 , 616.3 , 623.25. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 583.05 , 576.1 , 562.95.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

17 May 2024, 03:35 PM IST JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates:

17 May 2024, 03:10 PM IST JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: JSW Energy trading at ₹597.6, up 0.61% from yesterday's ₹594

JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: JSW Energy share price is at 597.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 585.33 and 606.98 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 585.33 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 606.98 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 03:00 PM IST JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: JSW Energy Short Term and Long Term Trends

JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of JSW Energy share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

17 May 2024, 02:56 PM IST JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days574.78
10 Days591.39
20 Days602.84
50 Days554.89
100 Days508.64
300 Days445.65
17 May 2024, 02:56 PM IST JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -17.00% lower than yesterday

JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: The volume of JSW Energy traded until 2 PM is 17.00% lower than yesterday, while the price is trading at 595.85, a decrease of 0.31%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with a higher volume indicates a sustainable upmove, whereas a negative price movement with a higher volume could signal further decline in prices.

17 May 2024, 02:37 PM IST JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy reached a peak of 603.4 and a low of 597.3 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price fell below important hourly resistances of 599.03 and 597.87, suggesting notable selling pressure. Traders might consider selling their current holdings, while new investors may want to assess the possibility of a reversal if the stock is oversold on an hourly basis.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1601.87Support 1595.77
Resistance 2605.68Support 2593.48
Resistance 3607.97Support 3589.67
17 May 2024, 02:15 PM IST JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 507.0, 15.22% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 235.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 600.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5554
    Buy0000
    Hold1100
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell4444
17 May 2024, 02:02 PM IST JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy trading at ₹599.9, up 0.99% from yesterday's ₹594

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy share price is at 599.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 585.33 and 606.98 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 585.33 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 606.98 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 01:54 PM IST JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is -18.77% lower than yesterday

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The volume of JSW Energy traded by 1 PM is 18.77% lower than yesterday, while the price has dropped by 1.21% to 601.2. Volume traded is a crucial factor, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a further decline in prices.

17 May 2024, 01:41 PM IST JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 603.92 and 600.27 levels over the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near hourly support at 600.27 and selling near hourly resistance at 603.92.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1601.78Support 1599.03
Resistance 2603.37Support 2597.87
Resistance 3604.53Support 3596.28
17 May 2024, 01:09 PM IST JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: JSW Energy share price live: Today's Price range

JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: JSW Energy stock's high price today was 609.35 and the low price was 593.7.

17 May 2024, 12:45 PM IST JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -9.95% lower than yesterday

JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: As of 12 AM, the volume of JSW Energy traded has decreased by 9.95% compared to yesterday, while the price has dropped by 1.3% to 601.7. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a lasting upward trend, while a decrease in price with higher volume could signal a further drop in prices.

17 May 2024, 12:37 PM IST JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: JSW Energy reached a high of 605.1 and a low of 601.45 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 601.82 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider decreasing long positions and monitoring for additional support levels at 599.08 and 595.82.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1603.92Support 1600.27
Resistance 2606.33Support 2599.03
Resistance 3607.57Support 3596.62
17 May 2024, 12:23 PM IST JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: JSW Energy Short Term and Long Term Trends

JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of JSW Energy share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

17 May 2024, 12:23 PM IST JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days574.78
10 Days591.39
20 Days602.84
50 Days554.89
100 Days508.64
300 Days445.65
17 May 2024, 12:15 PM IST JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy trading at ₹602.55, up 1.44% from yesterday's ₹594

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy share price is at 602.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 585.33 and 606.98 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 585.33 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 606.98 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 11:52 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -6.98% lower than yesterday

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of JSW Energy by 11 AM is 6.98% lower than yesterday, while the price has dropped by 1.6% to 603.5. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial to identify trends. A positive price trend coupled with increased trading volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price decline.

17 May 2024, 11:33 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 612.07 and 600.12 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 600.12 and selling near the hourly resistance at 612.07.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1607.82Support 1601.82
Resistance 2611.08Support 2599.08
Resistance 3613.82Support 3595.82
17 May 2024, 11:26 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy trading at ₹603.75, up 1.64% from yesterday's ₹594

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy share price is at 603.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 585.33 and 606.98 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 585.33 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 606.98 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 11:12 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: Today, JSW Energy's stock price has increased by 1.71% to reach 604.15, following the upward trend of its industry counterparts. Companies like Tata Power, Adani Energy Solutions, NHPC, and Torrent Power are also experiencing growth. Additionally, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices have risen by 0.25% and 0.33% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Tata Power435.952.050.47464.3201.75139372.86
Adani Energy Solutions1036.954.60.451250.0686.9115671.01
JSW Energy604.1510.151.71651.55240.099153.8
NHPC98.870.70.71115.8442.5599315.26
Torrent Power1376.3538.02.841633.1521.766149.69
17 May 2024, 11:06 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 507.0, 15.83% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 235.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 600.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5554
    Buy0000
    Hold1100
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell4444
17 May 2024, 10:55 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -11.93% lower than yesterday

JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: The volume of JSW Energy traded until 10 AM is down by 11.93% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 607, a decrease of 2.19%. Volume traded is a significant factor, along with price, in analyzing trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a lasting upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 10:41 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: JSW Energy touched a high of 609.35 & a low of 597.4 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1612.07Support 1600.12
Resistance 2616.68Support 2592.78
Resistance 3624.02Support 3588.17
17 May 2024, 10:12 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates:

17 May 2024, 09:54 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: Today, JSW Energy's stock price has increased by 0.97% to reach 599.75, in line with the positive movement of its industry counterparts. Other companies in the same sector, including Tata Power, Adani Energy Solutions, NHPC, and Torrent Power, are also experiencing an upward trend. However, the overall market indices, Nifty and Sensex, are down by -0.18% and -0.07% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Tata Power436.82.90.67464.3201.75139644.6
Adani Energy Solutions1037.955.60.541250.0686.9115782.56
JSW Energy599.755.750.97651.55240.098431.67
NHPC99.10.930.95115.8442.5599546.29
Torrent Power1371.5533.22.481633.1521.765918.99
17 May 2024, 09:33 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: JSW Energy trading at ₹603.3, up 1.57% from yesterday's ₹594

JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: JSW Energy share price is at 603.3 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 585.33 and 606.98 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 585.33 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 606.98 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 09:15 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The share price of JSW Energy has increased by 0.82% and is currently trading at 598.85. Over the past year, JSW Energy shares have seen a significant gain of 138.81% to reach 598.85. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 22.52% to 22403.85 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week11.9%
3 Months20.03%
6 Months49.68%
YTD45.25%
1 Year138.81%
17 May 2024, 08:48 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for JSW Energy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1606.98Support 1585.33
Resistance 2620.42Support 2577.12
Resistance 3628.63Support 3563.68
17 May 2024, 08:36 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 507.0, 14.65% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 235.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 600.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5554
    Buy0000
    Hold1100
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell4444
17 May 2024, 08:17 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5558 k

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 16.5% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 139 k.

17 May 2024, 08:06 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy closed at ₹598 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 612.2 & 590.55 yesterday to end at 598. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.