JSW Energy share price Today Live Updates : JSW Energy Sees Decline in Today's Trading

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, JSW Energy opened at ₹681.85 and closed at ₹688.10, showing a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹695.45 and dipped to a low of ₹680. With a market capitalization of ₹119,563.9 crore, the company's performance remains strong, although it is trading below its 52-week high of ₹804.95 and above its 52-week low of ₹397.70. The BSE volume was 55,927 shares.
JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: JSW Energy's stock today recorded a low of ₹673 and reached a high of ₹700.45. This indicates a trading range of ₹27.45 for the day, reflecting fluctuations in investor sentiment and market dynamics within the energy sector.
JSW Energy Live Updates: As of midnight, the trading volume for JSW Energy has surged by 83.66% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is at ₹675.8, reflecting a decrease of 1.28%. Trading volume is a crucial metric alongside price for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decline in price with elevated volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.
JSW Energy Live Updates: The stock price has varied between 683.77 and 677.47 in the last hour. Traders might look into rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support level of 677.47 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 683.77. Please note that the information is based on data available up to October 2023.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|683.47
|Support 1
|679.52
|Resistance 2
|685.68
|Support 2
|677.78
|Resistance 3
|687.42
|Support 3
|675.57
JSW Energy Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of JSW Energy share is Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|676.74
|10 Days
|665.93
|20 Days
|676.18
|50 Days
|686.39
|100 Days
|702.66
|300 Days
|653.80
JSW Energy Live Updates: JSW Energy share price is at ₹680.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹675.98 and ₹691.43 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹675.98 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 691.43 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has varied between 684.6 and 670.3 over the past hour. Traders might evaluate rangebound trading strategies, such as purchasing near the hourly support level of 670.3 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 684.6. Please note that your data training extends up to October 2023.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|683.77
|Support 1
|677.47
|Resistance 2
|685.88
|Support 2
|673.28
|Resistance 3
|690.07
|Support 3
|671.17
JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, the trading volume for JSW Energy has surged by 103.85% compared to yesterday. The stock is currently priced at ₹681.5, reflecting a decrease of 0.45%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. A positive price change accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a potential for sustainable growth, while a negative price change with high volume could signal a possible further decline in prices.
JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: JSW Energy share price is at ₹681.1 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹675.98 and ₹691.43 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹675.98 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 691.43 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: The share price of JSW Energy has decreased by 0.65% today, now trading at ₹680.1, reflecting a similar trend among its peers. Companies like Adani Green Energy, Tata Power, Adani Energy Solutions, and NHPC are also experiencing declines. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have fallen by 0.44% and 0.52%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Adani Green Energy
|1120.9
|-21.9
|-1.92
|2173.65
|870.9
|177554.2
|Tata Power
|417.5
|-3.1
|-0.74
|494.85
|312.6
|133474.41
|JSW Energy
|680.1
|-4.45
|-0.65
|804.95
|397.7
|111618.81
|Adani Energy Solutions
|802.6
|-10.95
|-1.35
|1347.9
|588.25
|89529.44
|NHPC
|83.97
|-0.96
|-1.13
|118.45
|58.35
|84348.16
JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹731.0, 7.32% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹330.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹885.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
JSW Energy Live Updates: As of 10 AM, the trading volume for JSW Energy has surged by 163.62% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is currently at ₹680.2, reflecting a decrease of 0.64%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically signals a potential sustainable upward trend, whereas a decline in price with high volume could indicate a further drop in prices.
JSW Energy Live Updates: JSW Energy touched a high of 687.3 & a low of 673.0 in the previous trading hour.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|684.6
|Support 1
|670.3
|Resistance 2
|693.1
|Support 2
|664.5
|Resistance 3
|698.9
|Support 3
|656.0
JSW Energy Live Updates: The share price of JSW Energy has dropped by 0.66% today, currently trading at ₹680, in line with its peers. Companies like Adani Green Energy, Tata Power, Adani Energy Solutions, and NHPC are also experiencing declines today. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have shown slight movements of 0.06% and -0.02%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Adani Green Energy
|1126.85
|-15.95
|-1.4
|2173.65
|870.9
|178496.7
|Tata Power
|418.05
|-2.55
|-0.61
|494.85
|312.6
|133650.24
|JSW Energy
|680.0
|-4.55
|-0.66
|804.95
|397.7
|111602.39
|Adani Energy Solutions
|808.0
|-5.55
|-0.68
|1347.9
|588.25
|90131.81
|NHPC
|84.22
|-0.71
|-0.84
|118.45
|58.35
|84599.28
JSW Energy Live Updates: JSW Energy share price is at ₹685.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹675.98 and ₹691.43 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹675.98 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 691.43 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
JSW Energy Live Updates: The share price of JSW Energy has increased by 1.29%, currently trading at ₹693.40. Over the past year, the price of JSW Energy shares has surged by 57.16%, reaching ₹693.40. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 13.62% to 24,336.00 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.57%
|3 Months
|-5.75%
|6 Months
|-3.05%
|YTD
|67.5%
|1 Year
|57.16%
JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for JSW Energy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|691.43
|Support 1
|675.98
|Resistance 2
|701.17
|Support 2
|670.27
|Resistance 3
|706.88
|Support 3
|660.53
JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹731.0, 6.79% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹330.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹885.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 50.65% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1393 k & BSE volume was 55 k.
JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹695.45 & ₹680 yesterday to end at ₹684.55. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend