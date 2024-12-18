Hello User
JSW Energy share price Today Live Updates : JSW Energy Sees Decline in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
6 min read . 01:05 PM IST
Livemint

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW Energy stock price went down today, 18 Dec 2024, by -0.53 %. The stock closed at 684.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 680.9 per share. Investors should monitor JSW Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, JSW Energy opened at 681.85 and closed at 688.10, showing a positive movement. The stock reached a high of 695.45 and dipped to a low of 680. With a market capitalization of 119,563.9 crore, the company's performance remains strong, although it is trading below its 52-week high of 804.95 and above its 52-week low of 397.70. The BSE volume was 55,927 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Dec 2024, 01:05 PM IST JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: JSW Energy share price live: Today's Price range

JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: JSW Energy's stock today recorded a low of 673 and reached a high of 700.45. This indicates a trading range of 27.45 for the day, reflecting fluctuations in investor sentiment and market dynamics within the energy sector.

18 Dec 2024, 12:50 PM IST JSW Energy Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 83.66% higher than yesterday

JSW Energy Live Updates: As of midnight, the trading volume for JSW Energy has surged by 83.66% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is at 675.8, reflecting a decrease of 1.28%. Trading volume is a crucial metric alongside price for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decline in price with elevated volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.

18 Dec 2024, 12:40 PM IST JSW Energy Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

JSW Energy Live Updates: The stock price has varied between 683.77 and 677.47 in the last hour. Traders might look into rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support level of 677.47 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 683.77. Please note that the information is based on data available up to October 2023.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1683.47Support 1679.52
Resistance 2685.68Support 2677.78
Resistance 3687.42Support 3675.57
18 Dec 2024, 12:25 PM IST JSW Energy Live Updates: JSW Energy Short Term and Long Term Trends

JSW Energy Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of JSW Energy share is Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish

18 Dec 2024, 12:22 PM IST JSW Energy Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days676.74
10 Days665.93
20 Days676.18
50 Days686.39
100 Days702.66
300 Days653.80
18 Dec 2024, 12:16 PM IST JSW Energy Live Updates: JSW Energy trading at ₹680.9, down -0.53% from yesterday's ₹684.55

JSW Energy Live Updates: JSW Energy share price is at 680.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 675.98 and 691.43 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 675.98 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 691.43 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Dec 2024, 11:59 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has varied between 684.6 and 670.3 over the past hour. Traders might evaluate rangebound trading strategies, such as purchasing near the hourly support level of 670.3 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 684.6. Please note that your data training extends up to October 2023.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1683.77Support 1677.47
Resistance 2685.88Support 2673.28
Resistance 3690.07Support 3671.17
18 Dec 2024, 11:54 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 103.85% higher than yesterday

JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, the trading volume for JSW Energy has surged by 103.85% compared to yesterday. The stock is currently priced at 681.5, reflecting a decrease of 0.45%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. A positive price change accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a potential for sustainable growth, while a negative price change with high volume could signal a possible further decline in prices.

18 Dec 2024, 11:25 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: JSW Energy trading at ₹681.1, down -0.5% from yesterday's ₹684.55

JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: JSW Energy share price is at 681.1 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 675.98 and 691.43 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 675.98 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 691.43 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Dec 2024, 11:18 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: The share price of JSW Energy has decreased by 0.65% today, now trading at 680.1, reflecting a similar trend among its peers. Companies like Adani Green Energy, Tata Power, Adani Energy Solutions, and NHPC are also experiencing declines. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have fallen by 0.44% and 0.52%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Adani Green Energy1120.9-21.9-1.922173.65870.9177554.2
Tata Power417.5-3.1-0.74494.85312.6133474.41
JSW Energy680.1-4.45-0.65804.95397.7111618.81
Adani Energy Solutions802.6-10.95-1.351347.9588.2589529.44
NHPC83.97-0.96-1.13118.4558.3584348.16
18 Dec 2024, 11:01 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 731.0, 7.32% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 330.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 885.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3332
    Buy3331
    Hold4444
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell1112
18 Dec 2024, 10:50 AM IST JSW Energy Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 163.62% higher than yesterday

JSW Energy Live Updates: As of 10 AM, the trading volume for JSW Energy has surged by 163.62% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is currently at 680.2, reflecting a decrease of 0.64%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically signals a potential sustainable upward trend, whereas a decline in price with high volume could indicate a further drop in prices.

18 Dec 2024, 10:39 AM IST JSW Energy Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

JSW Energy Live Updates: JSW Energy touched a high of 687.3 & a low of 673.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1684.6Support 1670.3
Resistance 2693.1Support 2664.5
Resistance 3698.9Support 3656.0
18 Dec 2024, 10:16 AM IST JSW Energy Live Updates:

18 Dec 2024, 09:55 AM IST JSW Energy Live Updates: Stock Peers

JSW Energy Live Updates: The share price of JSW Energy has dropped by 0.66% today, currently trading at 680, in line with its peers. Companies like Adani Green Energy, Tata Power, Adani Energy Solutions, and NHPC are also experiencing declines today. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have shown slight movements of 0.06% and -0.02%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Adani Green Energy1126.85-15.95-1.42173.65870.9178496.7
Tata Power418.05-2.55-0.61494.85312.6133650.24
JSW Energy680.0-4.55-0.66804.95397.7111602.39
Adani Energy Solutions808.0-5.55-0.681347.9588.2590131.81
NHPC84.22-0.71-0.84118.4558.3584599.28
18 Dec 2024, 09:33 AM IST JSW Energy Live Updates: JSW Energy trading at ₹685.2, up 0.09% from yesterday's ₹684.55

JSW Energy Live Updates: JSW Energy share price is at 685.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 675.98 and 691.43 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 675.98 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 691.43 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Dec 2024, 09:18 AM IST JSW Energy Live Updates: Price Analysis

JSW Energy Live Updates: The share price of JSW Energy has increased by 1.29%, currently trading at 693.40. Over the past year, the price of JSW Energy shares has surged by 57.16%, reaching 693.40. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 13.62% to 24,336.00 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.57%
3 Months-5.75%
6 Months-3.05%
YTD67.5%
1 Year57.16%
18 Dec 2024, 09:05 AM IST Stocks to Watch: Ambuja Cements, LTIMindtree, VA Tech Wabag, Restaurant Brands, JSW Energy, and more

18 Dec 2024, 08:50 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for JSW Energy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1691.43Support 1675.98
Resistance 2701.17Support 2670.27
Resistance 3706.88Support 3660.53
18 Dec 2024, 08:34 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 731.0, 6.79% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 330.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 885.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3332
    Buy3331
    Hold4444
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell1112
18 Dec 2024, 08:19 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: JSW Energy volume yesterday was 1449 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2937 k

JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 50.65% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1393 k & BSE volume was 55 k.

18 Dec 2024, 08:02 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: JSW Energy closed at ₹688.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 695.45 & 680 yesterday to end at 684.55. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend

