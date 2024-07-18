JSW Energy Share Price Live blog for 18 Jul 2024

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, JSW Energy's stock opened at ₹719.8 and closed at ₹720.2. The high for the day was ₹723.35 and the low was ₹705.5. The market capitalization was recorded at ₹123,444.43 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹752.4 and ₹282.05 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 44,742 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The share price of JSW Energy has increased by 0.16% and is currently trading at ₹708.80. Over the past year, JSW Energy shares have surged by 141.51% to ₹708.80. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 24.87% to 24,613.00 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.03%
|3 Months
|6.33%
|6 Months
|52.14%
|YTD
|73.17%
|1 Year
|141.51%
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for JSW Energy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|718.87
|Support 1
|701.02
|Resistance 2
|730.03
|Support 2
|694.33
|Resistance 3
|736.72
|Support 3
|683.17
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹570.0, 19.46% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹275.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹750.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|5
|5
|Buy
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Hold
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Sell
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|4
|4
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 23.8% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 44 k.
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹723.35 & ₹705.5 yesterday to end at ₹707.7. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.