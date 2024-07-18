JSW Energy Share Price Live blog for 18 Jul 2024

2 min read . 09:16 AM IST

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW Energy stock price went down today, 18 Jul 2024, by -1.74 %. The stock closed at 720.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 707.7 per share. Investors should monitor JSW Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.