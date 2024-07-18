Hello User
JSW Energy Share Price Live blog for 18 Jul 2024

2 min read . 09:16 AM IST Trade
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW Energy stock price went down today, 18 Jul 2024, by -1.74 %. The stock closed at 720.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 707.7 per share. Investors should monitor JSW Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, JSW Energy's stock opened at 719.8 and closed at 720.2. The high for the day was 723.35 and the low was 705.5. The market capitalization was recorded at 123,444.43 crore. The 52-week high and low were 752.4 and 282.05 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 44,742 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jul 2024, 09:16 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The share price of JSW Energy has increased by 0.16% and is currently trading at 708.80. Over the past year, JSW Energy shares have surged by 141.51% to 708.80. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 24.87% to 24,613.00 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.03%
3 Months6.33%
6 Months52.14%
YTD73.17%
1 Year141.51%
18 Jul 2024, 08:46 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for JSW Energy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1718.87Support 1701.02
Resistance 2730.03Support 2694.33
Resistance 3736.72Support 3683.17
18 Jul 2024, 08:33 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 570.0, 19.46% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 275.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 750.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4455
    Buy1100
    Hold2110
    Sell1100
    Strong Sell3344
18 Jul 2024, 08:17 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2868 k

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 23.8% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 44 k.

18 Jul 2024, 08:02 AM IST JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy closed at ₹720.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 723.35 & 705.5 yesterday to end at 707.7. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

