Tue Jun 18 2024 09:43:00
LIVE UPDATES

JSW Energy share price Today Live Updates : JSW Energy Stock Surges on Positive Trading Day

2 min read . Updated: 18 Jun 2024, 09:39 AM IST
Livemint

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW Energy stock price went up today, 18 Jun 2024, by 1.87 %. The stock closed at 683.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 696.05 per share. Investors should monitor JSW Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates
JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW Energy's stock on the last day had an open price of 665.65, a close price of 659.5, a high of 686.85, and a low of 657.5. The market capitalization was 119179.6 crore, with a 52-week high of 686.85 and a 52-week low of 251.75. The BSE volume for the day was 801,170 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jun 2024, 09:39:06 AM IST

JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: JSW Energy trading at ₹696.05, up 1.87% from yesterday's ₹683.25

JSW Energy Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of JSW Energy has surpassed the first resistance of 694.23 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 705.22. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 705.22 then there can be further positive price movement.

18 Jun 2024, 09:17:56 AM IST

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The share price of JSW Energy has increased by 1.33% and is currently trading at 692.35. Over the past year, JSW Energy shares have surged by 160.57% to 692.35, outperforming the Nifty which rose by 25.11% to 23465.60 in the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week9.21%
3 Months29.54%
6 Months57.24%
YTD67.12%
1 Year160.57%
18 Jun 2024, 08:48:20 AM IST

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for JSW Energy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1694.23Support 1664.88
Resistance 2705.22Support 2646.52
Resistance 3723.58Support 3635.53
18 Jun 2024, 08:36:04 AM IST

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 507.0, 25.8% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 235.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 600.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5555
    Buy0000
    Hold1110
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell4444
18 Jun 2024, 08:15:02 AM IST

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6320 k

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 15.78% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 801 k.

18 Jun 2024, 08:01:55 AM IST

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: JSW Energy closed at ₹659.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

JSW Energy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 686.85 & 657.5 yesterday to end at 659.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

